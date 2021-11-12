The Houston Open of the PGA Tour did not have the best start, after not having among the participants the current defending champion of the tournament, the Mexican Carlos Ortiz, who was out due to a left shoulder injury that has dragged on for two months.

Ortiz scored his first PGA TOUR victory last year in Houston by birdie the final hole to beat American Dustin Johnson and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama by two strokes.

Although last week Ortiz finished second in the World Technology Championship tournament, which was played in Mayakoba (Mexico), and it was his best performance since the victory he had achieved in 2020 in Houston, his first PGA Tour triumph as a professional, He said he was not ready to start this tournament.

“Unfortunately I have been battling a left shoulder injury since Japan and, after meeting with my doctors, they recommended that I take the rest of the season off to recover, “Ortiz declared through the PGA Tour.

His absence was the first major frustration of the tournament, which was followed the suspension of the first round due to the lack of light and when in the provisional classification there was a tie between four golfers in the first place.

Americans Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List along with Australian Marc Leishman shared the lead with a record of 65 strokes (-5).

Luke List

AP

Although on the field of Memorial Park Golf, in Houston, where the tournament is played, List was still on the 15th hole.

Rain delayed the start for 2.5 hours, with a 0.9-inch drop at Memorial Park. None of the afternoon headlines completed the tour.

Leishman, Henley and Gooch, who started the course after restarting the competition, knew how to adapt well to how soft the grass was on the fairways and also on the greens, where they were always aggressive with the putt.

Although Leishman closed with a bogey in par 4 of 18 that prevented him from being the provisional leader.

“My irons were really good, I had a lot of chances and I hit the putts“stated the Australian golfer.” It was pretty stress free. It’s disappointing to have the last bogey and not complete the round clean, but, on a course like this, I’m pretty happy that I only did one. “

For his part, List, who holed the ball from 165 meters for an eagle in par 4 of 14, admitted that he was convinced that they would not be able to finish the course and added that his goal was to get the best mark in order to think in the second round when the cut is made.

“We knew we weren’t going to finish, so we tried to put in everything we could“admitted List.” The field was a little softer from the rain and besides, I think I was also patient. “

Also American Jason Dufner finished in fifth place alone with a record of 66 strokes (-4), one more than those achieved by the leaders.

Regarding the Latin American participation, without Ortiz, the Venezuelan veteran Jhonattan Vegas was the best positioned, being in sixth place with a provisional record of (-3), but he still had six holes to complete when the suspension was given.

Those who could conclude the tour were the Chileans Mito Pereira Joaquín Niemann, who handed over signed cards of 69 strokes (-1) and 70 (even), respectively.

Colombian Sebastián Muñoz could not complete the tour either, was on the ninth hole when the suspension was given and had a record of par, while the Mexican Rodolfo Cazaubon was in the seventh with (+1).