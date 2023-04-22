Bunny Bulma returns to Dragon Ball with this interpretation by one of the best cosplayers in the world

The fame and success of Dragon Ball is indisputable. From the first arcs, in which Goku was a little boy with a tail who accompanies Bulma to look for the spheres, to the present, in which we are already talking about gods of destruction and the multiverse, the adventures have continued for almost four decades. and several generations.

While most of the stories revolve around Goku, Bulma stands out as one of the most important characters in the entire series. She is our hero’s best friend and she always has the ability to solve any adversity that comes her way.

His arrival is so far-reaching that each of the outfits with which he appears in the series have been replicated by Dragon Ball fan models around the world. One of the ones that has the most interpretations is that of Bunny Bulma.

This variation of the character appears in the Dragon Ball anime during episode 31 “Bulma’s Adventure” and in episode 39 “Attack of the Wolf Gang”. This character does not appear in the original manga created by Akira Toriyama.

It is worth mentioning that these Dragon Ball episodes are filler and are not part of the main story of the series, that is, they do not appear in the manga, only the work of Toei Animation.

Bunny Bulma cosplay

That doesn’t stop models from playing her. Elizabeth, known on social media as Lycosa_Cosplaymade a characterization of Bunny Bulma that captivates his followers on social networks.

Elizabeth is one of the best cosplayers in the world, an issue that she certifies with different awards on her social media profile.

For the interpretation of Bunny Bulma, respect every detail of the costume: the blue-green hair, the rabbit ears, the black leather corset, the white collar and sleeves, the red bowtie and the blue stockings.