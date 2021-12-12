(Photo: Boxing First)

Mendoza’s Abraham “Turco” Buonarrigo won the multiple Argentine and Latin champion, Ezequiel “El Olímpico” Maderna from La Plata, by technical knockout in the fourth round, and thus won the South American super middleweight title, which was vacant, in one of the the stellar matches of the evening held on Saturday night at the Estadio de Federación Argentina de Box (FAB), in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, in a new production of Argentina Boxing Promotions, by Mario Margossian, televised live Through TyC Sports and TyC Sports Play in its First Boxing cycle.

In the other stellar fight of the night, the Santa Fe Victor “El Estilista” Exner defeated the Argentine super middleweight champion, the Corrientes Matías “Monzón” Lovera, on points, in a wide unanimous decision, after ten rounds, and thus took revenge of his 2018 loss by knockout.

It should be noted that the FAB determined on the same day of the event, and already in the stadium, that there would be no title in dispute. The reason is unknown. They did not report. Both the company, Argentina Boxing Promotions, and the boxers -one champion and the other classified in the Argentine FAB ranking-, were waiting for the title fight. The FAB never reported such a determination. Not even during the weigh-in ceremony held the day before. However, they made this determination without communicating to anyone. Not the organization, not the boxers. The reasons are unknown. And Exner, who won in good law, is hurt by such a decision. For this reason, a formal explanation of what happened is expected, both to the boxers and to the promoter, unrelated to this situation.

Buonarrigo knocked out Exner

In an explosive clash, Buonarrigo (now 10-2, 8 KOs), N ° 5 in the Argentine ranking and who was a fedebol middleweight champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA), was the absolute owner of the ring, in front of the experienced Maderna ( 27-7, 17 KOs), Olympic in Beijing 2008, who was Argentine super middleweight and Latin super middleweight champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), World Boxing Council (WBC), and WBC middleweight, and was ranked No. 2 of the same ladder. But despite all this, he could do nothing. Buonorrigo took the center of the ring and imposed his power from the beginning. He subdued him and earned him a standing count in the third round. After that, it was by definition in the fourth and with two ascents to the chin he sent him to the ground, for the entire account of the referee Gustavo Tomás, which unleashed the recognition of the public.

From the first bell, Buonarrigo controlled the fight. Faced with a difficult rival, who exceeded him in height (1.88 m against 1.80), he shortened the distances. So it was that he impacted his straight, crossed and boleados to the upper zone. His walk anticipated what was to come.

In the third round, “El Turco” hit a powerful combination that ended with two shots to the face, and Tomas’s standing count arrived. After that, the Mendoza went by definition. He hit the ropes and landed two uppercuts to the chin, sending him heavily to the ground. As much as he wanted to stand up, he was in no condition. And so, the count of Tomas reached ten at 53 seconds into the episode.

At the age of 26, Buonarrigo, who weighed 75,200 kg., Who on April 21 dominated Wenceslao Mansilla in a unanimous ruling and raised the WBA mid-heavyweight fedebol belt, but came from July 17 to fall on the cards with Juan Taborda, conquers a new belt. On Maderna (75,700 kg.), Who fought in Russia, the United States, Canada, South Africa and Monaco against figures, he won his greatest achievement.

Exner took revenge on Lovera in the other stellar

In the other stellar match of the night, the Santa Fe Victor “El Estilista” Exner (76,200 kg. And 7-8-1, 2 KOs) defeated the Argentine super middleweight champion, the Corrientes Matías “Monzón” Lovera (76,200 kg. And 15 -2-1, 11 KOs), by points, in a wide unanimous ruling, after ten rounds, and thus took revenge for what happened on May 11, 2018 when the champion won by technical knockout in the third round in Buenos Aires.

In an emotional fight, Exner fell to the ground in the opening round and it looked like it was over. However, he rallied and ended up subduing Lovera, who even received a standing count in the fifth. After that, everything went to Exner, who punished him at will, and came close to knocking him out. The judges’ cards were: Héctor Miguel 97½-91, Carlos Azzinnaro 98-91, and Marcos Barbero 96-92, all for Exner.

In an emotional fight, whoever did the best won. He suffered in the beginning, but won with great ease. It is that in the beginning, everything belonged to the champion. He went looking for him and with a powerful hook to the ribs, he sent him heavily to the ground. After that, Exner stood up. However, “Monzón” shortened the distances and connected resounding crosses to the face, which made him stumble. Everything seemed from Lovera. In the second round, the champion began managing the actions, but was losing control. Bravely, Exner reacted. In the short distance, he combined his cross and uppercuts to the chin of a champion that diminished his actions. And the decline would be accentuated later.

From the third, “The Stylist” took the initiative. He put it numerous times on the ropes, where it hit at pleasure. Their ascendants and crusaders came very clearly on Lovera, who was not reacting. With confidence, in the chapters that followed Exner perpetuated his control. So much so that in the fifth after submitting him against the ropes with his cross and uppercuts to the face, the account came from Zaragoza standing.

The fight had completely changed. From there, everything would be Exner’s. Beyond sterile hints of reaction from Corrientes, the Santa Fe was the owner of the ring. He continually tortured the face of the champion. Lovera did not react. He seemed exhausted. Thus it was that Exner worked in great comfort. More than once it made sense. For that reason, with the definitive bell, the result was sung.

The rest of the night with young values

Beyond the stellar duels, a program with young talents completed the night. In the bantamweight category, local Leonardo “El Gringo” Virzi (53,200 kg. And 2-0-1-1 sd, 2 KOs) equaled with Buenos Aires rookie Diego Hernández (53 kg. And 0-0-1), on points , in majority ruling, after four rounds. The judges’ cards were: Héctor Miguel 38-38, Marcos Barbero 39-37½ for Virzi, and Carlos Azzinnaro 38-38.

In the super middle division, Leonel “Fachín” Ávila (76,200 kg. And 3-0) from Mar del Plata dominated Cristian “Vikingo” González Utello (75,700 kg. 1-3), by points, in a unanimous decision, after four chapters. The judges’ cards were: Marcos Barbero 40-36, Javier Geido 40-36½, and Héctor Miguel 40-36.

Finally, in super featherweight, Mariano “Bonito” Bertola (58,200 kg. And 3-0) from Buenos Aires beat Agustín Torres (58 kg. And 0-2) by points, in a unanimous decision, after four episodes, after that Torres received the discount of one point in the third. The judges’ cards were: Javier Geido 39-36½, Héctor Miguel 38-37, Carlos Azzinnaro 39½-37.