

Scene from the eleventh massacre in Cidra, Puerto Rico, in which five men died.

By Maribel Hernández Pérez

PUERTO RICO – Authorities located two vehicles burned in the Algarrobo neighborhood in Yauco, with characteristics similar to those used by the gunmen who perpetrated the eleventh massacre of 2021, on December 7 in front of the La Lomita business on Los Oliques street in the Certenejas neighborhood, in Cidra.

The director of the Caguas Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC), Captain Carlos Alicea, reported that he sent his staff to the scene that takes place in a rural area to carry out the rigorous investigation, however, they are alert to the tricks used by criminals to divert the course of their work.

“That information reached the Homicide Division and we are not ruling out anything at this time. Criminals sometimes use their strategies to divert the investigation. These vehicles have the same characteristics as those involved in the massacre. We do not rule it out, but neither do they use strategies to divert the investigation “, Alicea reaffirmed, when sending the message.

Those vehicles were not in that place yesterday and it is expected occupy security camera videos on that route to try to identify him or the vehicles that picked up the people who burned them, among other evidence.

The Stolen Vehicles Division will be consulted to assist in the investigation.

On Monday it was announced that Kia Sedona and Mitsubishi Outlander vehicles, one of them stolen from a shopping center in Bayamón, were seized separately in the municipality of Caguas, but there were no arrests. They were analyzed for evidence, such as fingerprints or casings.

Authorities investigate link with “La Lorenzada” gang

As part of the investigation, the possible link of the gang known as “La Lorenzada” led by federal fugitive Nelson Torres Delgado, 35, who has been identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as very dangerous. His organization, which operates in Caguas, San Lorenzo, Aguas Buenas, Cayey, Cidra and Juncos, has been credited with a score of murders since the beginning of 2017.

“It is one of our addresses. What we can say is that he (El Burro) did not participate, we have no doubt about that, because what this type of fugitive does is hire hitmen to carry out these jobs, “commented the captain.

Alicea clarified that this is not the only criminal organization operating in the Caguas police area that is in the sights of the agents and it is clear that the evidence will lead them to the perpetrators of the massacre.

The intense shooting that shook Cidra occurred at around 11:49 pm while around 40 people were inside the premises celebrating the merchant’s birthday.

The target of the gunmen, identified as Jonathan Oniel Ortiz Castrodad, 27, alias Ónix, was attacked with bullets along with his companions, all armed with pistols, who were finished off by about four hitmen also armed with rifles and automatic weapons.

“Onyx” had a criminal record for attempted murder and violation of the Arms Law and at one point he appeared as one of the Most Wanted fugitives in the Caguas area. In addition, he was facing federal charges for violation of the Gun Law. He was also a suspect in several recent murders in the area.

The other victims were identified as Andrés Manuel Bonilla Rivera, 38, José M. Delgado Rivers, 24; and Sebastián Figueroa Chamorro, 28, alias Wason, the latter with a criminal record for robbery.

Four of the victims were armed with pistols and they repelled the aggression.

A fifth victim later died at the Río Piedras Medical Center and was identified as Brian Álvarez Carrión, 24, a resident of Gurabo, who appears to be oblivious to the events.

More than 180 rifle shells and other calibers were recovered at the scene. Security camera videos went viral on social media.

For confidences, you can call (787) 744-0322 or the Police Bureau line through (787) 343-2020.

