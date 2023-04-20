Burning Shores is now available on PS5

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is available from April 19. In the expansion, Aloy must follow a sinister threat in the wilds of the distant future, in a city of Los Angeles devastated by violent tectonic activity.

You will explore a new and dangerous region south of the Lands of the Tenakth Clans. On these Burning Shores, they will be able to experience a compelling new story that picks up Aloy’s journey right where Horizon Forbidden West left off.

You will be able to interact with interesting characters through exciting missions, face never-before-seen machines, and master new weapons, tools, and abilities. Along the way, there will also be new outfits to aid you in combat, and collectible relics that offer a glimpse into the ancient past.

More details in the next video!