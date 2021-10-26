Updated Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – 14:04

The Family Business Institute calls on the Government not to fall “into the easy temptation to destroy our business structures.” Plantn of the Executive at the closing of the Congress

The president of the Family Business Institute, Marc Puig.

The divorce between the Government and the business world widens at a time when the country requires high private investment to accompany European funds. “To put obstacles to growth, do not count on us,” said the president of the Family Business Institute (IEF) and the Spanish group Puig, Marc puig, in a harsh speech agreed with the big businessmen and bankers who are part of the board of this influential association.

“The partners were waiting for such a speech,” says a source from the organization in reflection of the business outbreak with what they consider to be continuous attacks by the coalition government on the basic pillars of the business model, particularly the family one, with its plans for tax and fiscal reforms. labor and regulatory incursions against private property.

At the closing of the XXIV Family Business Congress, Puig asked, in clear allusion to the Government “do not fall into the easy temptation to destroy our structures companies to respond to short-term emergencies “.

Taxes such as inheritance or patrimony, which do not exist in other neighboring countries, can make a difference in the family business, they say in the IEF. “It is, in essence, not to penalize the possession of those assets that are dedicated to generating prosperity and work, of not making our companies less competitive than our European counterparts and of not taxing the transfer of these assets to avoid dismantling companies in operation, “said Puig in a closing session in which the presence of some member has been traditional. of the Government, but there has been a sit-in. Pedro Sanchez He refused to attend since he was not applauded at the 2018 congress and this time he has not even sent a minister to represent him. “The Prime Minister has not attended and I would have liked him to be to be able to share our work with him, “Puig lamented.

“Our economic model, the reality of Spanish companies, of those companies that make all their decisions from Spain, largely depends on our current model not deteriorating“, the Catalan businessman stressed. The IEF board of directors supporting Puig includes Jos Manuel Entrecanales (Acciona), Sol Daurella (Coca-Cola Europacific Partners), Miguel Abell (Torreal), Sabina Flux (Iberostar) and Juan March, Simn Pedro Barcel and Vicente Boluda with the groups of their surnames.

But if they do not contribute more taxes, how to lower the public deficit? To this question that the Minister of Finance could ask, Mara Jess Montero, the Institute replies: “We are well aware of the need to undertake fiscal consolidation policies to restore the balance of public accounts. In this task, count on us.” Specific, “in everything necessary to tighten the fence and reduce the size of the black economy“or” in the optimization of public spending and in the efficiency of the services of the Welfare State. “They coincide with the economic vice president, Nadia calvio, in which “there are enormous opportunities for public-private collaboration for Spaniards to enjoy better services and benefit from the advantages of living in a social and democratic state of law.” Therefore, “let us dare to explore these ways so that each euro paid in taxes and each euro received in social benefits yields to its full potential in terms of the benefits of citizens.”

“Whether to contribute additionally to the recovery after the pandemicCount on us “, according to the association’s directors, but as long as the Government does not blow up the current business model.” Let no one count on us to hinder the legitimate aspirations of our companies to continue progressing, to continue existing “, Puig has insisted.

It also irritates the government’s tone against big business. “It is very easy to fall into that fallacious philosophy that praises the small business to criticize the big one. The entrepreneur is supported and that is very good, but the work of the entrepreneur is not valued enough “.

DAURELLA: “FOR ME THE DIFFICULT HAS NOT BEEN BEING A WOMAN”

The Family Business Congress has included debates in which large businessmen who rarely speak in public have participated. One of them has been Sun Daurella, President of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, who has defended the family business model, but highlighting the importance of qualification of those who are in charge. “For me the most difficult thing has not been to be a woman,” said the Catalan businesswoman, but “to be the daughter of” in the sense of gaining credibility as an executive beyond her surname. “I recommend going through another company before taking positions,” said the woman who runs a multinational company that is currently worth 23,000 million.

The president of Banca March has also intervened in an unusual way, Juan March de La Lastra, which has also had an impact on professionalization. “We have a rule that under the CEO there are no family members.”

