Business sector and political authorities met yesterday at an event in which they established commitments to complete the railway project in 2025

The Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Snchez talks with the president of Mercadona, Juan Roig, during the event MARISCALEFE

The railway map of Spain is missing a leg. For 25 years, the eastern and southern regions of the peninsula have been waiting for a train that connects them to each other and to Europe. Twenty-five years to transform the Spanish radial model into a circular one, in accordance with the demands of Brussels and with a “Spain in solidarity and with the same opportunities to have a healthy economy”, as described Juan Roig, president of Mercadona, at 5 business event and Second Semiannual Check-up of the Mediterranean Corridor organized by the initiative I want broker this Wednesday under the slogan “Spain is missing the train.”

The event was attended by more than a thousand businessmen, as well as institutional representatives of the regions affected by the Corridor, with the exception of Catalonia, which has not sent any representative to the meeting. On the part of the Valencian Community its president has attended, Ximo Puig, while from the Region of Murcia his counterpart has participated Fernando Lopez Miras. The Andalusian Infrastructure Minister, Marifrn Carazo Villalonga.

The objective of the meeting, promoted by the Quiero Corredor initiative, is the culmination of the Mediterranean Corridor in 2025, as promised by the former Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Jose luis balos. The new head of Transport, Raquel Snchez Jimnez, present at the event, has ratified some of the commitments of her predecessor, but with nuances. “For 2025-2026 at least the connection between Almera and the French border will be a reality,” he clarified.

This will materialize, for example, in the completion of the section that connects Murcia with Madrid, Cuenca and the rest of Spain, in addition to “connecting the port of Tarragona and its entire business cluster with the rest of Europe.” The minister has also promised to improve the high-speed services between Valencia and Castelln so that they stop interfering with nearby services, connecting “the three capitals of the Valencian Community.” In turn, it promises to connect Granada and Malaga to Antequera, among others.

However, it has not ruled on section 13 that connects Murcia-Almera, “the biggest problem in the Corridor”, as defined by Francisco Garca, a railway technician. Nor has he referred to the Mlaga-Algeciras connection, which the government assures that it is studying. In the same way, the Almera-Granada line is not in project either. Something that Garcia has described as “inexplicable”

The delay in the works has clear consequences on the mobility of the region and its economic development, as evidenced by Vicente Boluda, president of the Valencian Association of Entrepreneurs (AVE). “When we demand the termination of the Corredorno it is on a whim, since 50% of the Spanish population, 51% of exports, 50% of foreign tourism, 47% of the business fabric, 45% of the % of GDP and 63% of port freight traffic “, he stated.

Thus, the slowdown of the project translates into “incalculable losses” to which is added a lack of “competitive advantage”, according to the writer and economist Fernando Trias de Bes during his speech at the event. “We have 7 ports, among the best in Europe, and we lack a link to be able to distribute the goods that arrive at them to the rest of the continent.” For his part, Jos Ignacio Goirigolzarri, Chairman of CaixaBank, has been enthusiastic about the project, and has stated that “investing in the Mediterranean Corridor is definitely profitable”.

From the Government, Raquel Snchez has indicated the 700 million of the new PGE destined to the continuation of the works of the Corridor as an indication of the political will of the Government to conclude the greater number of sections during its mandate. Budgets that Boluda has criticized are not always executed. In this sense, both have highlighted the fundamental role that European funds will have in the development of the Corridor. “In infrastructure is where we can best mark,” said the president of AVE.

With this favorable framework, Boluda pointed out that the minister “has a unique opportunity, the one that all her predecessors left behind. The opportunity to prevent Spain from missing the train of progress, the train of the 21st century, the Mediterranean Corridor.”

Bet on sustainability

The economic reasons converge with the climatic ones, translated into a commitment to sustainability promoted by Spanish and European institutions, as well as by governments around the world. In fact, all the parties have met this week in Glasgow during COP26, to underpin the strategies that will allow the signatory powers of the Paris Agreement to meet the objective of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees. For this, the reduction of the use of fossil fuels and the commitment to rail transport plays a decisive role.

Entrepreneurs and institutional representatives have expressed navigating in the same direction. In the words of Raquel Snchez, “the railroad must become the main mode of transport. We are going to improve living conditions, sustainability and the environment. We are committed to decarbonizing energy and we must ensure that the goods use the tram as a mode of transport “.

