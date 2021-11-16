11/16/2021 at 10:00 CET

FC Barcelona players, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Eric Garcia, appear in the eleven most used by Luis Enrique during the group stage of the European Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2022 with a total of 445, 360 and 417 minutes, respectively.

The Catalan central defender, who is showing great performance at the Barça club this 2021/22 season, has been left out of the call in this third break due to national teams, as have Ansu Fati or Pedri, who are from Luis Enrique’s departure, due to injury.

The favorite starting team for Luis Enrique during the qualifying phase for Qatar 2022 is the following: Unai Simon (704); Marcos Llorente (396), Eric Garcia (417), Aymeric Laporte (405), Jordi Alba (360); Koke (417), Sergio Busquets (445), Carlos Soler (306); Ferran Torres (492), Álvaro Morata (492), Dani Olmo (313).

A lot of Barça aroma in the first call

The Spanish coach, Luis Enrique, is one of the figures who most bets on FC Barcelona players: Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Eric Garcia, Ansu Fati, Pedri or Gavi have absolute confidence and, whenever they are available, they will appear on the lists for the future.

The FC Barcelona, ​​in fact, It is the team with the most representatives in the eleven with a total of three players ahead of Atlético de Madrid (Marcos Llorente and Koke) and Manchester City (Aymeric Laporte and Ferran Torres). They follow him Athletic Club (Unai Simón), Valencia (Carlos Soler), Juventus (Álvaro Morata) and RB Leipzig (Dani Olmo).