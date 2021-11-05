The receiver of the San Francisco Giants, Buster posey, the heart of the franchise for the past decade, announced his retirement during a press conference Thursday.

San Francisco planned to exercise its $ 22 million club option on Posey’s contract before he decided to retire, .’s Andrew Baggarly reported.

Posey is leaving after what was his best season in several years. He struggled offensively in 2019 and opted to exit the 2020 campaign shortened by the pandemic, but the 34-year-old turned the clock back this year by hitting .304 / .390 / .499 with 18 home runs and 56 RBIs in 113 games. The 34-year-old helped lead the Giants to a franchise record of 107 wins and his first postseason appearance since 2016.

Posey remained elusive about his future after San Francisco was eliminated from the 2021 playoffs. He has dealt with many injuries in recent years, including at least two concussions, according to Baggarly.

“I will definitely take time with my wife, talk to her and be a full-time father to four children for the first time in a long time,” Posey said after the Giants. season-ending loss on the NLDS on Oct. 14, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Yes, take it easy and watch things progress.”

San Francisco selected Florida State’s product fifth overall in the 2008 draft, reaching the majors a year later. He was named National League Rookie of the Year in 2010, the same season he helped the Giants win their first World Series title since moving to San Francisco in 1958. Overall, he guided the Giants to five spots. playoffs and three championships during what has been the franchise’s most successful era in decades.

He retires with a career cutoff of .302 / .372 / .460 with 1,500 hits, 158 home runs and 729 RBIs in 1,371 regular-season games. Posey was a seven-time All-Star and won four Silver Slugger Awards (and is a finalist this year), a Gold Glove and the 2012 National League Most Valuable Player. During his MVP campaign, he became one of all four receivers to win a batting title.

Posey racked up 116 defensive runs saved throughout his career and eliminated 33% of potential base robbers. He also caught three no-hitters, including Matt Cain’s perfect game in 2012.

Posey also overcame severe leg and ankle injuries sustained in a plate collision that cost him most of the 2011 season. His injury was severe enough to inspire a rule change that eliminated crashes at the plate; It is now known colloquially as the “Posey’s Rule.”