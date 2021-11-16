MARA HERNNDEZ | GABRIELA GALARZA (GRAPHICS)

Madrid

Updated on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 – 02:10

Kill (35) and Raquel (31) have just signed the down payment on their future home in Moratalaz, the same neighborhood in Madrid where they have been renting for more than three years. “We started to notice a lot of movement in the market and we saw that prices were also starting to rise, so we thought this was the time to buy.” The price? 225,000 euros for a flat with three rooms and 90 square meters.

They activated the search filters last September and, despite the speed, reaching the down payment has not been easy. “We found a first floor and when we were about to sign, the owners backed out. We think it was because they wanted to raise the price,” he says in conversation with THE WORLD. They looked again and this time it was the final one. “They managed it for us through an agency and after paying the costs, we have no money left for a reform that we want to do.” They will have to wait, but they are satisfied.

Your transaction will become part of the statistics that reflect the fervor for owning in Spain as a result of confinements due to coronavirus. The residential market is experiencing a new golden stage in which hatching manifests itself in the form of continuous records. The last occurred last September, when sales reached a total of 53,410 operations, 40.6% more than the same month in 2020 (taking into account that at that time the market was still assimilating the impact of Covid- 19) and a 7.1% more than the August figure.

It is the highest number of operations carried out in any month since April 2008 (54,801), when Spain was rushing the previous real estate boom. And it is also the highest figure in a month of September since 2007. In addition, the number of transactions exceeds 50,000 for the second time this year and brings the annual figure to 421,267. “This assumes that citizens place a lot of value on housing and indicates that the interest to buy remains very latent in society,” he explains. Mara Matos, Director of Studies and Spokesperson for Fotocasa.

From Madrid to Ibiza

Jos Luis (45) and his partner are an example of this interest. Residents in Madrid, just three weeks ago they signed the deposit for their new home in Ibiza. “We had been going on vacation there for 14 years and we wanted to have our own house. We started looking before the pandemic and when the coronavirus arrived we thought it might be easier, because prices will drop and there will be less demand from foreign buyers” . The reality, however, showed them the opposite.

“There are sellers who have withdrawn the houses from the market to ensure a second residence in case of new confinements and those that have not been removed from circulation, have skyrocketed in price,” he tells this newspaper by phone.

Balearics, with a rise of 47.3%, is one of the regions where sales transactions grew the most last September, while prices have risen by 3.9% so far this year, according to the Index of Housing Prices (IPV) of the INE corresponding to the second quarter of 2021.

“I have never seen anything like what is happening now. If you like a home, either you close the purchase right away or you lose it”, describes Jos Luis.

What is happening now, according to their experience, is that the homes in the range they were looking at (between 1 million and 1.5 million euros) are not even advertised on the most well-known real estate portals because the agencies directly pull the lists of properties. clients who have previously contacted them. “There are more people willing to buy than people willing to sell. It is exaggerated,” he says.

Hundreds of miles away, the experience of Raphael (43) is very similar. Rafa and his partner closed the purchase of their home two weeks ago in Villaviciosa de Odn (Madrid), an independent shawl of new construction that has cost them almost 1 million euros. “As a result of confinement, we want something bigger and with more space,” he says in conversation with EL MUNDO.

He also says that it was difficult for them to find something that met their requirements. “There is little offer and it has been difficult for us to find something that fits what we want,” he says. They searched slowly but surely. “Looking at the trend of accumulated savings during the pandemic, low rates and inflation, we are clear that the real estate market is the place to be,” he explains.

Reasons

Housing continues to be the refuge for many investors and small savers in Spain and that explains a good part of the growth of the residential market in the country as a result of the pandemic. “The statistics show the good moment that the real estate sector is going through and how the appetite of buyers grew at the end of the summer season, supported by low interest rates and record savings of families,” he adds Francisco Iareta, spokesperson for the Idealista real estate portal.

The communities where the sale of houses grew the most in September were Navarra (68.3%), Pas Vasco (55.9%) and Andalusia (54.9%), regions where the IPV recorded increases of 3.2, 2, 1 and 2.8 points, respectively, so far this year.

The only community with a negative variation rate in sales is Extremadura (-2.4%), while the Principality of Asturias (1.4%) and the Region of Murcia (19.7%) registered the lowest increases.

