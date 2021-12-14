Key facts:

A man wanted to sell an NFT for 75 ether and ended up selling it for 0.75 ether due to a typo.

It was a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, one of the best known and most expensive collections on the market.

Can you imagine getting almost free a non-fungible token (NFT) that is priced at hundreds of thousands of dollars? Hard to believe, that’s what happened to a lucky guy this week when he bought an NFT of the iconic Bored Ape Yacht Club boring monkeys at $ 2,800 when it was actually worth $ 280,000.

The event occurred due to human error in setting the price of the token in ether (ETH) on OpenSea, a platform for the sale of tokenized art. An investor named Max wanted to put the NFT up for sale for 75 ETH, but accidentally wrote 0.75 ETH, a figure that represents only 1% of the original value.

Right after publishing the work, which is called ‘Bored Ape 3,547’, Max realized the mistake and wanted to cancel the operation. However, it was too late. The NFT was sold almost instantly after it was published, the investor told CNET.

How it happened? A lack of concentration, I guess. I list a lot of articles every day and I just wasn’t paying proper attention. I instantly saw the error when my finger clicked on the mouse, but a bot sent a transaction, so it instantly disappeared before I could click cancel and thus $ 280,000 was lost. Max, the owner of the NFT who sold it for 1% of its value.

The buyer put the Yacht Club NFT up for sale after buying it almost for free

It is unknown if the buyer was an interested party who was just looking at the articles on the platform and did not hesitate to buy Max’s NFT when he saw its almost free price or if it was a bot. This last option is a tool that some buyers activate to automatically acquire assets that appear below a certain price and the transactions are not reversible.

Most of Bored Ape Yacht Club’s NFTs were selling for around 54 ETH when Max posted it at 0.75 ETH. Bored Ape Yacht Club / opensea.io

The platform recorded that the buyer acquired the NFT for a final price of 8 ETH including commissions to expedite the transaction. After getting it, he put it up for sale at 85 ETH, which is equivalent to almost USD 320,000 according to the CriptoNoticias calculator. He hasn’t been able to sell it yet, but if he does, he would be doing a great deal.

Bored Ape Yacht Club raises almost 5 million dollars invested in its tokens, thus being the sixth collection that moves the most volume of money in the NFT market, according to Dappradar data. This has caught the attention of companies, such as Adidas and Rolling Stone magazine, which, as CriptoNoticias reported, have created products with the image of their iconic monkeys.