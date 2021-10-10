The third round of the Acciona Open of Spain golf tournament European Circuit that takes place in the Country Club, has raised Rafa Cabrera, leader, already Adri arnaus as Spanish players who arrive better placed on Sunday’s final match. The two have shone in the Country Club and have taken the witness of a Jon rahm who has lived a day of roller coaster with a +1 that makes him go down to a busy ninth position.

The world number 1, which shone during the day on Thursday and lost some rhythm on Friday, although by then it was able to stay in the top positions, has experienced a complicated day that makes his chances of victory notoriously difficult for him. These are mainly in Spanish code in the hands of a Cabrera and an Arnaus who have signed a great performance to ask for stripes for the final day.

Cabrera leads the tournament with 196 strokes, a -17 general which makes it have two hits of advantage over Arnaus and about french Julien Guerrier, both seconds with that -15. English Jack Senior is with -14 in fourth place and they share fifth with -12 the Dutch Wil Besseling, who has also yielded bellows after starting the day as leader, the English Richard Bland, the French Alexander Levy and the indian Sharma Shubhankar. Jon rahm, meanwhile, is ninth tied at -11.

The leading role in a Spanish key has been assumed by a Rafa cabrera who has signed his second consecutive day without errors of bulk. As the day before, the canary finished without bogeys and, this time, they were seven birdies achieved to climb to the top of the table.

They will try to unseat you from that position Arnaus and Guerrier this Sunday. The barcelonian He added another flawless day, with four birdies after the 11th hole, but a bogey on the 12th has slowed his trend somewhat. In fact, after him he has only been able to achieve one more birdie and has seen how the leadership slipped by two strokes. Share second place with Julien Guerrier (six birdies and one bogey) and has a stroke advantage over Jack Senior (an eagle on par five on the 14th hole, five birdies and a bogey).

Suffering day for Rahm

Who has not lived his day has been a Jon rahm who has paid a bad start and who has signed four birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey. On par three of hole 3 he went to the grass and was unable to make a compromised putt for par. Although, with that hole still present, things have gone worse for the world’s number 1 on a par four of hole 5 where he has hit a tree, has had to look for his ball off the fairway and has signed a double-bogey which indicated a negative trend for the rest of the day.

Rahm has been remade with birdies in par five of 7, after a good putt, and in the par three of 9, after a great outing. However, the hint of a comeback was immediately stopped with consecutive bogeys on holes 11 (par three, after going in tow after exiting the bunker) and 12 (par four, after a compromised putt for a missed par). With a +3 by then in the day, Rahm has managed to file his result down to +1, -11 total, after birdies in par five of 14 after a good putt and a great second shot from the fairway in par four of 18, in which the birdie was almost given.

Thus, they will be Cabrera and Arnaus the Spaniards who take the lead this Sunday, with good options therefore for the Spanish Open to stay at home. They will fight in principle for the top10 Santiago Tarrío (five birdies and three bogeys in the third round), Pablo Larrazabal (four birdies and three bogeys) and Adrian Otaegui (one eagle, six birdies and two bogeys in a great day), all of them sixteenth with -10.

Further behind are the young emerging David puig (twenty-first with -9, four birdies and two bogeys in the day) and Alvaro Quiros (tied with him, five birdies without failure), plus Jorge Campillo (thirty-sixth with -8, seven birdies and four bogeys), Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño (forty-third with -6, three birdies and three bogeys) and Jacobo Pastor (same position as Fernández-Castaño, three birdies and two bogeys). Sebastian Garcia He has come off the hook and is seventy-first with +1 after two birdies, four bogeys and a triple-bogey. This Sunday, final session.

Classification after the third lap (par 71)

1. Rafa Cabrera (ESP) 196 (67-65-64)

2. Julien Guerrier (Fra) 198 (66-66-66)

2. Adri Arnaus (ESP) 198 (67-64-67)

4. Jack Senior (Eng) 199 (67-67-65)

5. Richard Bland (Eng) 201 (69-68-64)

5. Alexander Levy (Fra) 201 (72-64-65)

5. Shubhankar Sharma (Ind) 201 (67-64-70)

5. Wil Besseling (PB) 201 (64-65-72)

9. David Drysdale (Esc) 202 (64-70-68)

9. Lucas Bjerregaard (Din) 202 (66-68-68)

9. Marc Warren (Esc) 202 (66-67-69)

9. Jon Rahm (ESP) 202 (63-67-72)

…

16. Adrián Otaegui (ESP) 203 (68-70-65)

16. Santiago Tarrío (ESP) 203 (66-68-69)

16. Pablo Larrazábal (ESP) 203 (67-66-70)

21. Álvaro Quirós (ESP) 204 (71-67-66)

21. David Puig (ESP / amateur) 204 (68-67-69)

36. Jorge Campillo (ESP) 205 (67-70-68)

43. Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño (ESP) 207 (68-68-71)

43. Jacobo Pastor (ESP) 207 (71-66-70)

71. Sebastian Garcia (ESP) 211 (62-73-76)