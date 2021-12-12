12/12/2021 at 21:00 CET

Sport.es

The Cadiz and the grenade They settle this Monday, at the close of the seventeenth day of LaLiga Santander, an Andalusian high-voltage duel due to the delicate qualifying situation of both teams, which are played to take some oxygen or flee from danger, respectively, or see their position aggravated. The Cadiz, penultimate with 12 points, faces the shock with the urgent need to cut his streak of three consecutive defeats and achieve his first victory in his stadium of the New Mirandilla to reach the table grenade, fifteenth with 15 and that arrives in the capital of Cádiz after his important victory last day against another direct rival (2-1 to Alavés).

Cervera’s pupils do not know the triumph in their field this season. In the Nuevo Mirandilla they have not won a league match since May 8, when, even with their old name of Ramón de Carranza, they beat Huesca 2-1 on matchday 35 last season.

At Cadiz the usual injured are low Jose Mari Y graceful, in addition to the right side Jail, who falls out of the last lineup due to an ailment, thus Akapo will presumably occupy that position. You will be able to count on the Chilean again Alarcon, already recovered from an injury and that could accompany in the double pivot to Alex Fernandez, who could not train in the middle of the week due to a physical problem from which he has improved.

The grenade He comes to the clash after the important victory achieved last day against Alavés (2-1) and at the beginning of a week that will also lead him to face Mancha Real in the Cup on Thursday and on Sunday with Mallorca in another duel key garter belt.

A triumph in Cadiz would have double prize for him grenade, since it would open a point gap with the descent and with a direct opponent. The technician recovers the central German Sanchez and the media Isma ruiz Y Montoro. The Portuguese central defender remains out due to injury Sundays Duarte, the playmaker Rochina and the Venezuelan extreme Machís, while it will be doubt until this Monday the central Victor Diaz, still limping from the muscle injury that has made him miss the last few appointments.

Germán will return to eleven to be part of the center of the rear with the young man Torrent, established in the team based on good performances, and so will Montoro to accompany in the spinal cord Mile and to french Gonalons. The main question is whether Moreno opts for the duo they form Molina and the colombian Luis Suarez Or the coffee grower alone acts and starts one more player from the band as Soro or Squire, the latter holder as a winger against Alavés.

Probable lineups:

Cadiz: Ledesma; Akapo, Haroyan, Cala, Espino; Alarcón, Álex Fernández, Salvi, Álvaro Jiménez; Nephew and Lozano.

grenade: Maximiano; Quini, Germán, Torrente, Carlos Neva; Gonalons, Luis Milla, Montoro, Antonio Puertas; Luis Suárez and Jorge Molina.

Referee: Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias (C. Madrileño).

Stadium: New Mirandilla.

Hour: 21.00h.