11/27/2021 at 7:55 PM CET

The blow of last Wednesday in the Atlético de Madrid Champions League still resounds, which does not work at all in LaLiga, in which this Sunday he visits Cádiz with the crisis lurking, with the reappearance on the bench of Joao Félix, probably with the same eleven that he lost to Milan and with so many doubts and as insistent as obligations, the most visible and decisive of all the triumph.

The rojiblanco team needs much more, lost in the uncertainty at this point and not so early in the course, already played 19 games in which there is no trace of the last league champion or of the expectations of the splendid squad that he composed this summer , at least not in the collective, the highest priority, while everything he intends -compete for each tournament- is already in serious risk … And not even December has arrived yet.

His six victories in the last 16 official matches have resulted in a borderline situation in Europe, but also uncertain in LaLiga. Four points behind Real Madrid, the leaderAny oversight can hopelessly bring down the rojiblanco team in the area that was theirs all the past championship and a fight for the title of which they are already more pursuer than favorite. Time is running out for the reaction. It must resurface now.

The focus is on him in Cádiz, where Joao Félix will already be available (this Saturday he already trained with the group), where you will have the casualties of Kieran Trippier and Ivan Saponjic and where it assumes the obligation to win. He has only won one of his last five starts. And he has not lost in any of his five most recent league games, although he only won two of them and tied in three others, even though he scored two goals against Real Sociedad (2-2), another two against Levante ( 2-2) and three to Valencia (3-3). It was not enough for all three points.

The rest of the troops are available to compose the eleven that insists on the pursuit of the leadership of Real Madrid and that will be the same, according to the tests, that was defeated by Milan, with Marcos Llorente again on the side -or the lane – right, con Rodrigo de Paul, Koke Resurrección and Thomas Lemar in midfield and with Luis Suárez and Antoine Griezmann, his best scorers, as forwards.

Face, Cádiz has the inescapable goal of scoringr, at least, to try to avoid at all costs falling in places of decline, of which only separated him a point.

In order not to have to depend on other markers of the day, a victory against Atlético de Madrid would keep Álvaro Cervera’s team out of the dangerous zone, who still do not know what it is to win at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium, a real slab so far in the trajectory of the yellow team, sixteenth with 12 points.

– Probable lineups:

Cadiz: Ledesma; Carcelén, Haroyan, Cala, Espino; Salvi, Jonsson, Álex Fernández, Perea; Nephew, Lozano.

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Savic, Giménez, Hermoso; De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Carrasco; Griezmann, Suárez.

Referee: Gil Manzano (C. Extremeño).

Stadium: New Mirandilla.

Hour: 18.30