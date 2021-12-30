12/30/2021 at 17:09 CET

Cádiz has canceled the three hundred seats sold to the Sevilla fans for the match on Monday between the two teams for the reduction of the capacity of the football stadiums to a maximum of 75 percent approved by the Interterritorial Health Council, due to the evolution of the pandemic.

Both clubs informed this Thursday of this measure, by which only a few will be able to attend the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium. 14,000 viewers and based on the fact that current regulations “require that, in the event that there is not enough capacity, subscribers and local fans be served as a priority,” said Sevilla.

The new sanitary measures approved, according to Cádiz, “force the suspension of ticket sales and the cancellation of those planned for the visiting fans “for an Andalusian duel in which” the consumption of drinks or meals will not be allowed “in the stands.

For its part, Sevilla indicated that, as the tickets assigned to their fans had already been sold, this Thursday they will return the money to the subscribers who had been awarded in the draw for said locations.

“This practice will be common during the month of January due to capacity restrictions” approved by the Health Council, said Sevilla, and will affect the visiting fans in the same way in the next games in Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán against Getafe and Celta, as well as in Sevilla’s visit to Mestalla to face Valencia.