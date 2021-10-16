10/16/2021

Espanyol coach Vicente Moreno affirmed after training this Saturday at the RCDE Stadium that Monday’s game in the Blue and White field is not “any trap”, since the dressing room “knows” the rival, Cádiz, perfectly.

The coach recalled that last season the Andalusian team achieved permanence “perfectly”. “He also defeated Barcelona and Real Madrid. We know what we will have ahead,” said the Valencian coach. “It is a First team in capital letters,” he insisted.

Vicente Moreno He noted that the clash will be “very demanding” for his players. “Alvaro Cervera (Cádiz coach) has a great ability to get performance from his teams. They should make a statue for him in Cádiz, because when things are achieved it seems easy, but they have more difficulty than they appear, “he analyzed.

As for the feelings of the Blue and White dressing room, the coach stressed that his pupils are “very motivated” with a view to the clash.

“We want to continue the victory against Real Madrid, in the previous day. It is difficult to add two consecutive wins at home in the First Division,” he said.

Vicente Moreno He commented that his team is in search of “excellence” and stated that Espanyol still has “a lot of room for improvement” this season. “This gives you motivation because you see that you can go to more,” said the Valencian.

On the other hand, the technician sees complicated that the forward Javi puado, who is recovering from an injury, can enter the call.

Midfielder Aleix Vidal “has had problems since Madrid’s day” and it is doubtful, a situation similar to that of the Albanian Keidi Bare, with discomfort after playing with the national team.

As soon as Yangel Herrera, this season’s signing who has not made his debut with Espanyol due to a tibia injury, Vicente Moreno He did not rule out that he could enter the call: “It depends on his feelings, although he is not at the level he can have or that the team needs him.”