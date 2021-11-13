11/13/2021 at 20:06 CET

.

CaixaBank has completed the data migration phase of Bankia’s systems this Saturday, “hours ahead of schedule”, so that the digital banking service for customers from this entity is now fully available.

The works of technological integration, the largest carried out so far in the Spanish financial system, will allow the information of 7.6 million Bankia customers to be transmitted to CaixaBank and the forecast is that it will be completed on Monday, the 15th.

As reported by the financial institution, it was planned to open the phase of digital operations to customers from Bankia between the night of Saturday, the 13th, and Sunday, the 14th, but “the good progress of the technological integration process has allowed advance the restoration of service “.

After this phase, customers from Bankia can now check their balance and carry out operations through CaixaBankNow and imagin, and Bankia’s digital channels are automatically redirected to those of CaixaBank.

Likewise, the service for sending and receiving money through Bizum and immediate transfers that have as origin or destination Bankia customers, which has been interrupted for a few hours due to technological integration.

The ATM network and POS terminals (point of sale terminals) of the shops are maintained functioning “normally”, as it was expected to happen, CaixaBank reported in a statement.

Bankia customers who have withdrawn cash or made card purchases in the last hours can now see them reflected when they check their balance and their movements through the ATM and digital channels.

As a result of this union, the entire commercial network begins to offer the same catalog of products and services, and to work with the same technological platform.