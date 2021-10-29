Updated on Friday, October 29, 2021 – 08:01

The result with the Bankia contribution stands at 4,801 million euros

CaixaBank has recorded an adjusted profit of 2,022 million euros up to September -without extraordinary items associated with the merger with Bankia-, due to commercial activity and lower provisions, compared to 726 in the same period a year ago -affected by provisions before the pandemic.

The attributed result with the contribution from Bankia it stands at 4,801 million euros, once the extraordinary impacts associated with the merger have been incorporated, CaixaBank reported this Friday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

It reached a business volume of more than 963,000 million euros, and customer funds amounted to 607,331 million, 46.2% more after the incorporation of Bankia (+ 7.5% organic variation excluding integration).

The extraordinary impacts of the merger include the accounting contribution of 4,300 million of negative consolidation difference and the cost of 1,521 million of the employment restructuring process and other expenses associated with the integration.

Proforma account

If the proforma account is taken (which adds in both years the result generated by Bankia prior to the merger to that obtained by CaixaBank and the extraordinary associated with it are not considered), the group’s profit stands at 2,087 million, compared to the 906 of the same period of 2020.

Core revenues, 8,450 million euros until September, are “stable” compared to the same period of the previous year due to commercial activity, and the interest margin amounts to 4,864 million (-4% compared to the same period of 2020).

The entity attributes this decline to a decrease in interest rates -at negative levels-, which causes a decrease in credit income; the change in the structure of the loan portfolio due to the increase in ICO and public sector loans, and the reduction in income from consumer credit, among other factors.

The gross margin, despite the stability of core revenues and the increase in revenues from investees (+ 49.1%), decreased 1.1% in the interannual rate, mainly due to lower results from financial operations (-57, 1%) that incorporated extraordinary in 2020.

Means

On-balance sheet resources reached 441,278 million (+ 1.5% in the quarter and + 5.5% in the organic year), while assets under management stood at 153,223 million (+ 1.2% in the quarter and + 12% in the organic year).

The Heritage managed in mutual funds, portfolios and sicav reaches the 106,521 million euros (+ 1.4% in the quarter and + 14.2% in the organic year) and the pension plans reached 46,701 (+ 0.6% in the quarter and + 7.5% in the organic year).

The entity closes September with a gross credit to customers of 355,929 million euros, 45.9% in the year after the merger with Bankia (-3.7% excluding the balances contributed by Bankia in the merger), while credit to individuals increased 55.1% in the year due to the incorporation of Bankia, and financing to companies increased by 35.9%.

Capital and liquidity

The CET1 principal capital ratio stands at 13% at the end of September, which is above the target of 11-11.5%, and, compared to the same period of the previous year, it is half a point above , since it was 12.5%.

He assures that from January to September he has managed to generate 88 basic capital points, which has allowed partially offset the 107 basis points that the integration of Bankia has subtracted including extraordinary costs

On the other hand, the ratio of MREL regulatory requirements over APRs stood at 25.6% at the end of the third quarter, thus comfortably meeting the level required for the entity in 2024.

Delinquency

CaixaBank has registered a non-performing loan ratio of 3.6%, the same level as June, and, with respect to December, it has risen 3 tenths due to integration, while doubtful balances at the end of the third quarter amounted to 13,955 million euros, 50 less than at the end of the previous quarter.

The delinquency coverage ratio is 64% and the cost of risk – last 12 months – stands at 0.25%, and defaults on mortgages and loans within the framework of the measures promoted to mitigate the impact of the pandemic 5,034 million euros remain in force as of September 30, and practically all of them expire before the end of the year.

