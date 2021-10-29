10/29/2021 at 8:28 AM CEST

CaixaBank obtained in the first nine months of the year a net profit of 4,801 million euros, almost seven times more than in the same period of 2020, when it earned 726 million, due to the extraordinary impacts associated with the merger with Bankia.

These non-recurring impacts, which raise the bank’s profit by 2,779 million, include an accounting contribution of 4,300 million of the negative goodwill and the net cost of 1,521 million of the ERE for more than 8,000 employees agreed with the unions and other expenses associated with the integration.

Without these extraordinary items, CaixaBank’s adjusted profit stands at 2,022 million, almost three times more than in the previous year, which was affected by the high provisions to face the coronavirus pandemic, the group has informed the CNMV, the stock market supervisor.

The increase in recurring profit, CaixaBank explains, it responds to the intense commercial activity of the group and the lower endowments.

The ‘core’ income, derivatives of the banking business, at the end of September, increased by 25.2%, to 7,708 million, with an interest margin that totaled 4,416 million (+21%) and net commissions that grew by 36.7%, to 2,604 millions.

Gross margin it stood at 7,711 million (+23.2%), while the operating cost fell 51.8%, to 1,337 million, due to the costs of the merger.

The loan loss provisions they were reduced to 616 million euros, compared to 2,406 million in the same period of 2020, which included the record of an endowment for 1,611 million anticipating future impacts associated with the pandemic.

Total customer resources amounted to 607,331 million euros as of September 30, 46.2% more after the incorporation of Bankia, while resources on the balance sheet totaled 441,278 million (+ 5.5%) and assets under management stood at 153,223 million ( +12%).

The assets managed in investment funds, portfolios and sicav reached 106,521 million (+14.2%) and pension plans, 46,701 million, 7.5% more.

On the other hand, gross credit to customers stood at 355,929 million euros, with a growth of almost 46% in the year after the merger with Bankia.

CaixaBank, with a principal capital ratio CET1 which reached 13% at the end of September, contains in the quarter the balance of doubtful accounts and the non-performing loan ratio, which stood at 3.6%, the same level at which it was last June, but three tenths above than in December 2020 for integration.

The doubtful balances they totaled 13,955 million euros, 50 million less than at the end of the previous quarter, and the NPL coverage ratio was 64%.

Regarding the total moratoriums on mortgages and loans granted by the group to its clients during the pandemic, 5,034 million euros were still in force as of September 30 and practically all of them expire before the end of the year.

“The moratoriums maintain a good payment behavior and the balances in arrears represent only 0.5% of the loan portfolio“said CaixaBank.

In a note, the CEO of the bank, Gonzalo Gortázar, makes a very positive balance of the first nine months of the year and highlights as relevant aspects “the good evolution of the banking and insurance business in a still complex environment, and the integration process that is running quickly, adequately and in line with what provided”.

“Once again we achieved a good result in an environment of interest rates that exerts great pressure on margins by keeping income stable due to our highly diversified business model, intense commercial activity and on a larger scale “, says the manager.

Regarding the merger process, Gortázar affirms that “the whole organization is very focused on the final execution of the integration after six months in which decisive progress has been made in three key areas: the integration of people, the business model and the systems “.

And the fact is that, with the labor front closed, the merger between CaixaBank and Bankia now faces the last key step to complete the process: technological integration, which will be a reality on November 12.

Also from that day on, the account numbers (WERE GOING) of clients from Bankia.