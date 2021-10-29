Updated Friday, October 29, 2021 – 09:34

Its adjusted profit excluding extraordinary items associated with integration was 2,022 compared to 726 last year and is based on strong commercial activity and lower provisions

CaixaBank has obtained a net profit of 4,801 million euros in the first nine months of the year due to the impact of the merger with Bankia. This is a figure almost seven times more than in the same period of 2020, when it earned 726 million.

These non-recurring impacts, which raise the bank’s profit by 2,779 million, include an accounting contribution of 4,300 million of negative goodwill and the net cost of 1,521 million of the ERE for more than 6,000 employees agreed with the unions and other expenses associated with integration.

Without these extraordinary items, CaixaBank’s adjusted profit stands at 2,022 million, almost three times more than in the previous year, which was affected by the high provisions to face the pandemic, and they are based on “the intensity of the group’s commercial activity”. the smallest endowments.

Income derived from the banking business itself increased by 25.2% at the end of September, to 7,708 million, with an interest margin totaling 4,416 million (+21%) and net commissions that grew by 36.7%, to 2,604 million.

Total customer funds amounted to € 607,331 million as of September 30, 46.2% more after the incorporation of Bankia, while on-balance sheet resources totaled € 441,278 million (+ 5.5%) and assets under management were They stand at 153,223 million (+ 12%).

For the bank’s CEO, Gonzalo Gortzar, the balance sheet highlights as relevant aspects “the good evolution of the banking and insurance business in a still complex environment, and the integration process that runs quickly, adequately and in line with what was planned. “.

“Once again we achieved a good result in an environment of interest rates that exerts great pressure on margins by keeping income stable due to our highly diversified business model, intense commercial activity and a larger scale,” says the manager .

Regarding the merger process, Gortzar affirms that “the entire organization is very focused on the final execution of the integration after six months in which decisive progress has been made in three key areas: the integration of people, the business model and the systems “.

And the fact is that, with the labor front closed, the merger between CaixaBank and Bankia now faces the last key step to complete the process: technological integration, which will be a reality on November 12.

