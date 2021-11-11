Updated Thursday, 11 November 2021 – 17:25

The transfer will include 2,500 million digitized documents between DNI, contracts, signatures, receipts or correspondence.

CaixaBank branch MAURICIO SKRYCKY

CaixaBank completes the largest technological migration in the history of the financial sector in Spain to host the 7.6 million clients of the defunct Bankia on its platform. The operation will include a massive data transfer with a volume of 10.4 PetaBytes, equivalent to 45 times the capacity stored in Spotify or 1.8 billion songs, with 2,500 million digitized documents including ID, contracts, signatures, receipts or correspondence.

Migration will prevent Bankia customers from operating with their accounts from this Friday at 3:00 p.m. until Monday, when the work is scheduled to end.

The operation will be carried out in phases given its volume of information. During its development, Bankia customers may continue to use their cards for payments or cash withdrawals at the ATM, although their balance will not be updated.

When the migration phase concludes (predictably, during the night of Saturday 13), both the Bankia website and the mobile banking application will be automatically redirected to the CaixaBank commercial website and the applications CaixaBankNow and imagin. The first time clients access the new platform, they will have to use their old Bankia password.

“As soon as the data migration begins (Friday 12 at 3:00 p.m.), Bankia customers will be able to access their digital banking via the web and mobile- and check their balance, but they will not be able to carry out operations. Nor will the movement register be updated in the event that the customer performs card operations or withdrawals at an ATM, “the bank explains in a statement. These limitations will prevent you from temporarily using services like Bizum or sending or receiving immediate transfers.

Technological integration will be the great final blow to the integration process that began more than a year ago. Before, the bank completed the legal merger to become a single company with the integration of its personnel and its financial magnitudes. The operation gave rise to the largest bank in the Spanish market, with a presence in 2,200 municipalities through its 6,000 offices and a volume of assets under management of 685,738 million euros.

