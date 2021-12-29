CaixaBank and Mapfre have agreed that the bank pay the insurer 570.8 million euros due to the breaking of the bancassurance agreement that Mapfre maintained with Bankia, a process that began after the integration of said bank into CaixaBank last March, as reported by both companies to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The parties have reached an agreement whereby CaixaBank to buy 51% of Bankia Vida from Mapfre for 323.7 million euros, an amount equivalent to 110% of the market value of the life business determined by an independent expert appointed by both parties.

CaixaBank, which has already obtained the corresponding regulatory authorizations for the acquisition, thus becomes the owner of 100% of Bankia Vida’s capital, which it will foreseeably sell to VidaCaixa (a 100% group company) in the first quarter of 2022.

In addition, CaixaBank has paid Mapfre 247.1 million euros in compensation for the termination of the agency contract for the distribution of non-life insurance, an amount equivalent to 110% of the value of the new production (excluding the current portfolio) of the non-life business determined by the independent expert.

Arbitration

On the other hand, the two entities have agreed to submit to arbitration Mapfre’s right to receive an additional 10% of the values ​​of the life and non-life businesses, as well as CaixaBank’s obligation to pay said amount.

Mapfre considers that, according to the agreements signed, you are entitled to receive 120% of the valuation, because the Bankia merger implies a change of control, while CaixaBank maintains that Mapfre has the right to receive 110%, considering the merger as an expansion of Bankia’s network.

The additional compensation of 10% that will be submitted to arbitration procedure would have a value of up to 52 million euros, depending on how the Bankia merger operation that gave rise to the termination of the agreement is interpreted, so the final amount that Mapfre will receive could rise to 623 million euros.

This additional compensation will be accounted for, where appropriate, at the time a certain collection right is recognized (it is expected to be resolved throughout 2022).

Legal actions

Mapfre has expressed its disagreement with the assessment attributed to Bankia Vida’s business by the independent expert, “due to non-compliance with the instructions issued by the parties for its determination.”

He argues, the valuation is less than the company’s intrinsic value in terms of Market Consistent Embedded Value (MCEV). In this sense, Willis Towers Watson valued the Bankia Vida company at 715 million euros, as stated in the document sent by Mapfre to the CNMV on April 29.

In addition, it adds that the fixed valuation is below the book value of the company and represents a valuation in relation to profit (PER) equivalent to “only” 4.4 times the profit of 2020.

Mapfre has highlighted that Bankia Vida “was a company that recorded profits and distributed dividends in a stable and recurring manner every year and with which it had a perpetual exclusivity agreement for the distribution of life insurance through the old network of Bankia offices “.

Consequently, the insurer has announced that it will take legal action “in defense of its legitimate interests” in relation to the valuation of the life business, once the resolution of the alliance is formalized.

IMPACT ON THE ACCOUNTS

CaixaBank has reported that the formalization of these transactions will not have a significant impact on the income statement of the group in financial year 2021, while the purchase of 51% of Bankia Vida will have an impact on CET1 capital of -7 basis points at the close of fiscal year 2021.

According to what has been pointed out, the contribution of Bankia Vida’s 49% stake to CaixaBank’s consolidated accounts during the first nine months of financial year 2021, after integrating Bankia on March 31, 2021, was 29 million euros in commissioning income. in equivalence.

For its part, Mapfre has communicated that the termination of the alliance represents a profit of 171 million euros for the company, of which 141 million correspond to the capital gain from the closing of the transaction and 30 million to the profit attributed to Mapfre by 51% of Bankia Vida from April to the closing date.

At the time of the deconsolidation of the subsidiary, Mapfre will generate an additional 31 million in consolidated income due to the reclassification of Bankia Vida’s latent capital gains from reserves due to valuation adjustments to results for the year, which will have a neutral impact on equity. .

VOLUNTARY WITHDRAWALS

With the announcement of the operation, Mapfre has communicated a business and debt restructuring that contribute to the future profitability of the company and that it expects to result in at least 161 million in estimated savings in the next five years (3 million in 2021, 24 million in 2022, 41 million in 2023 and 46 million in 2024 and in 2025).

In Spain, the insurer accelerates the transformation processes of the operating model to reinforce its commercial strategy and allocate 100 million euros to a voluntary termination program provisioned in December 2021, in addition to the 75 million registered in June 2021, to be executed between 2022 and 2023.

It will also advance in the digitization of its business in Italy (currently in the analysis and quantification phase) and optimize the financial structure after the debt repurchase operation carried out a few weeks ago. In addition, it has communicated its commitment to return “as soon as possible” to the pre-Covid dividend.

“It will continue to invest in the business, analyzing opportunities with a focus on markets and strategic channels, improving efficiency and, with it, also profitability in order to continue producing a sustainable dividend over time,” the company said in a statement.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more