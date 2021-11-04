Updated Thursday, 4 November 2021 – 16:50

CaixaBank has launched a solidarity program to support families, businesses, companies and agricultural producers de the island of La Palma to be at the side of the clients and the entire palm tree society in the face of the devastating effects that the eruption of the volcano is causing on the island.

“We have a firm commitment to La Palma and we want to support all the people who are being affected by this volcanic eruption, through the best help lines to be by your side in these difficult times and contribute as much as possible to help them cope with this situation “, stressed the territorial director of CaixaBank in the Canary Islands, Juan Ramn Fuertes.

The most immediate measure of this plan to support affected families, businesses and companies includes the temporary stoppage of the amortization of personal and mortgage loans from individuals, credit of the agricultural sector and payment commitments of the clients of the business segment for a period of up to 12 months.

The initiative involves a payment moratorium in contracts to alleviate the financial burden of those affected by the eruption and can be activated at the bank’s offices and through the electronic banking service CaixaBankNow.

CaixaBank also has a support plan for businesses and companies affected by the stoppage of commercial activity. CaixaBank not charge POS commissions to businesses and companies of El Paso, Los Llanos de Aridane and Tazacorte while the exceptional situation that the island is going through lasts and will extend this measure to those businesses in the rest of the municipalities that since the eruption have suffered a very significant drop in their usual billing or, directly, not have registered any operations.

The entity is in contact with the main cooperatives and producer organizations on the island and with the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Waters of the Government of the Canary Islands to analyze the damage and coordinate aid and emergency advances through AgroBank, the line specific for the agricultural sector. In this sense, you have already activated the possibility of anticipate the POSEI to the producers of the pltanor. Likewise, since the beginning of the eruption, CaixaBank has maintained all services at the highest possible level with the priority of safeguarding people’s safety.

Through this solidarity program #CaixaBankConLaPalma, the “la Caixa” Foundation will allocate a extraordinary item of 75,000 euros to support the social entities involved in caring for the most vulnerable neighbors and families in the disaster area, to cover the most immediate needs they may have and provide psychological assistance to those affected, among other actions.

