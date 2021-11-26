11/26/2021

On at 21:03 CET

Very bad news for Barça a few minutes after receiving Zalgiris Kaunas this Friday at nine o’clock in the twelfth day of the Euroleague. The club has just announced that the base Nick Calathes will be off the slopes for about six weeks as a consequence of a proximal fibula fracture of his left leg.

The Greek-American was accidentally injured on Wednesday of last week.a in the win including comeback against CSKA at the Palau and had missed the last two games with Barça waiting for more tests to be carried out.

This injury will keep out of the team to the ex of the PAO until next year, so he will miss the 11 games that the team will play in a crazy December against Baskonia, Tenerife, Manresa and Andorra in the Endesa League and against Anadolu, Real Madrid, Red Star, Panathinaikos, UNICS and Baskonia in the Euroleague as well of this Friday against Zalgiris.

Calathes, a sensitive loss for Barça

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

Although its reappearance will depend on how it evolves over the next few weeks, andBarça’s ’99’ could also miss the important duels at the beginning of the year, with Real Madrid and Penya as domestic rivals and CSKA and Olimpia Milano in the Old Continent.

Jasikevicius will have to rotate in the base position his compatriot Rokas Jokubaitis and Nicolás Laprovittola, whom he has used on some occasions as escorts with Calathes as a base.

In any case, both the Lithuanian and the Argentine are going through an excellent moment of play and also could have his chance the talented Uruguayan point guard Agustín Ubal, a player from the Liga EBA subsidiary who has already made his debut with the first team.

The fact is that Barça is having to overcome a very bad streak in the injury chapter, since now Calathes joins an Àlex Abrines who will not play again this year and has been out since September and to a Cory Higgins who doesn’t finish recovering from low back pain.