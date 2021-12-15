12/15/2021 at 1:27 PM CET

Marc del rio

The Fiorentina begins to assume that the continuity in the team of his great star, the forward Dusan Vlahovic, it is practically impossible. This is how the general director of the club has slipped it, Joe Barone, in statements collected by the medium ‘La Repubblica’.

The leader has stated emphatically that the offer that they have presented to the Serbian to try to extend a bond that ends in the summer of 2023 is “the largest ever made by the club throughout its history”, something that does not please Vlahovic’s economic or sporting aspirations: “Both he and his agent have made it clear to us that they do not want to accept an offer that is still on the table “, Barone has admitted.

Time plays against the Fiore

The truth is that time plays against the Florence club, and given the risk of losing the player for free, the most normal thing is that the ‘Fiore’ accept one of the many offers that will have on the table by the forward.

17 goals in 18 games this season

At 21, Vlahovic is in a sensational moment and has idyll with the goal: this course, the Serbian has to date 17 goals in 18 games between Serie A and ‘Coppa’, some numbers that have not gone unnoticed by great european teams and who seek to strengthen their lead. The goal is paid dearly, and despite the fact that the contract ends in 2023, the Fiore would not agree to sell it for less than 70 million euros.

Five teams track Vlahovic

The departure of certain players from their respective teams could cause that money they receive to be invested in the incorporation of Vlahovic. It would be the case of PSG with Kylian Mbappé, Tottenham with Harry Kane or Arsenal with the possible exits of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. In addition, from Italy it also points to the interest of Atlético de Madrid and Manchester United from the front.