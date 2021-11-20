11/19/2021 at 18:28 CET

Jose Manuel Calderon has been without a doubt one of the Spanish basketball players most influential of the last decades. Forming an indispensable part of that Spanish team that amazed the world at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games -which was about to beat the United States in the final-, Calderón shared a dressing room with Marc Gasol.

In addition, both shared several years in the NBA as players, so they are united by a great friendship. Now, Calderon already retired, he has reviewed the current basketball player, with the proper name of Marc Gasol that I would be very close to returning to Girona.

About your friend, Marc, Calderon has stated that “if he returns to Girona it will be due to a considered decision and I will be happy“He also added:” If it is what he has decided, I am delighted because I am going to see him and because he is my friend. If he has made that decision it is because he wants to, so I am happy “, he has sentenced.

About another Spaniard from the NBA, in this case Ricky Rubio, the former player has spoken about it with special enthusiasm: “Right now he is a candidate for best sixth man of the seasonNot only because of his numbers but because of what he’s influencing his team, it shows when he’s on the court. ”

Also questioned as to whether Cleveland can transfer him, he said: “It’ll depend on how Cleveland goes. We all thought at first that if Cleveland went bad they could cut him so he could go to a team with an option to the ring.

However, Cleveland is doing well and Ricky is doing well, so maybe instead of cutting him you can get a first round. There are still many possibilitiesWhen February or March arrives it will be seen because they know that they are not yet to win. It’s one more option, we don’t know which one will happen. “