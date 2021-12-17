12/17/2021 at 21:12 CET

The Spanish soccer team will play its first match of the next edition of the Nations League against Portugal on June 2, 2022 at home and will close the group stage also against the Portuguese team more than three months later, on September 27.

Framing in group A2 after the draw held yesterday in Montreux (Switzerland), Spain will debut in the competition against its strongest rival on paper, Portugal. Then on June 5, will visit the Czech Republic, possibly the weakest, and on the 9th he will play in Switzerland against the candidate to lead the group ahead of Portugal and Spain.

The June window will close on the 12th with the second match against the Czech Republic, while in September the first phase will end with two games: Spain-Switzerland, on the 24th and Portugal-Spain on the 27th.

SPAIN CALENDAR IN THE NATIONS LEAGUE

June 2 Spain-Portugal 20:45

5 June Czechia-Spain 20:45

June 9 Switzerland-Spain 20:45

June 12 Spain-Czechia 20:45

September 24 Spain-Switzerland 20:45

September 27 Portugal-Spain 20:45