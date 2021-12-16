The Social Security Administration (SSA) reported that some of the checks with the 5.9% increase in COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) will be effective, in some cases, before next January.

The increase in funding for most beneficiaries (64 million retirees) will begin next month.

But, for recipients of the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program for disability – about 8 million people – the process begins before, specifically, on the 30th of this month.

However, it is not clear if the date of December 30 corresponds to the start of processing and shipping or the arrival of the checks.

“The 5.9 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million Social Security recipients in January 2022. Increasing payments to approximately 8 million people who receive SSI will start on December 30, 2021. (Explanatory note: some people receive both Social Security and SSI benefits), ”the office says in a statement on its website.

By this date, people who receive Social Security benefits should have received a notification by postal mail alerting them of the increase and the arrival date.

Additionally, the information will be available online for most beneficiaries through the Message Center of their my Social Security account.

“Notice of the new benefit amount is usually mailed to Social Security and SSI recipients in early December. Most people who receive Social Security payments will be able to see your COLA notice online in your personal account my Social Security. People can create or access their my Social Security account online at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount (only available in English) ”, added the entity.

Annually, the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the Department of Labor based on the Price Index to the Consumer for Salaried Workers in Urban Areas and Administrative Workers (CPI-W) establishes the increase by COLA in Social Security benefits.

“The purpose of the COLA is to ensure that it does not reduce purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits due to inflation. The COLA is based on the increase in the percentage of the Consumer Price Index for Urban Salaried Workers and Administrative Workers (CPI-W), from the third quarter of last year that a COLA was determined until the third quarter of the current year. If there is no increase, there cannot be a COLA ”, specified the Administration.

The increase soon to come into force will involve an average increase of $ 92 per month for full benefit maximum of about $ 1,657.

