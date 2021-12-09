12/09/2021 at 21:19 CET

Tomorrow the last World Cup begins in Calgary (Canada), where until December 12 the last races that will count towards the classification of the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held. Nil Llop faces with optimism an appointment that could confirm him as the first Spaniard to achieve an Olympic spot in speed skating, at just 19 years old. At his side, another great promise of the discipline, Ainoa Carreño (20 years old), will have his debut in a senior World Cup, after achieving good results in the neo-senior and junior categories.

Nil Llop faces the Canadian event with maximum motivation. The classification system for speed skating includes 30 athletes per distance, with the national skater focused on the 500 and 1000 meters. The first 20 classify directly by the ISU Ranking of each specialty, while the next 10 acquire the ticket according to his best time in the four World Cups.

Each country can have a maximum of 9 skaters in total and 3 for each distance, so it will be necessary to pay attention to the final list after the competition (confirmation of the place may not be immediate after the activity ceases in Calgary ).

Right now, Nil is 36th with 38 points in the ranking of the 500 meters and 48th with 4 points in the 1000 meters.

For its part, Ainoa Carreño arrives in a great moment of form after two consecutive podiums in the Junior World Cups of Inzell in the Mass Start modality (3rd and 2nd position). The 20-year-old skater is part of the group of athletes who trains and lives in Inzell (Germany) during the winter season, and now she is about to take another step in her career in Calgary.