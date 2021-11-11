11/11/2021 at 03:33 CET

The Colombians of the Deportivo Cali, Peruvians from Alianza Lima, Brazilian Corinthians and Uruguayan Nacional were classified this Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores after winning their commitments on the last day of the group stage.

The phase of the eight best women’s teams of the Libertadores will begin on 12th of November.

This Wednesday, in Group C, the Deportivo Cali it beat the University of Chile 1-4 thanks to the annotations of Tatiana Ariza, Daniela Montoya, Linda Caicedo and Jorelyn Carabali.

Thus, the group led by Jhon Alber Ortíz was left with the first position in your area after getting nine points out of nine possible.

For his part, Alianza Lima beat Bolivian Real Tomayapo 5-0 and entered the great history of Peruvian football by becoming the first team from that country to overcome a group stage of female Libertadores.

Gladys Dorador, Wendy Bonilla, Miryam Tristan, Anais Vilca and Alison Reyes converted for the winner.

In Group D, the Corinthians beat Paraguayan Deportivo Capiatá 0-4, a result that helped him advance in the first position with three victories in the same number of games played.

Jheniffer twice, Diany and Grazi scored for the eleven led by Athur Elias.

Finally, with a goal from Yamila Badell and another from Esperanza Pizarro, the Nacional beat San Lorenzo of Argentina 2-0, result with which he advanced round.

Between Friday and Saturday, the eight teams remaining in the competition they will fight to get among the best four.

On the first day, Forroviária from Brazil will face the Paraguayan Cerro Porteño, while the also Brazilian Kindemann Avaí will play against the Colombian Santa Fe.

On Saturday, Deportivo Cali will face Nacional and Corinthians will collide with Alianza Lima.