Batman is one of the most beloved characters of all time and has millions of fans scattered around the world. With so much appreciation and fame, it’s normal to imagine someone in the real world trying to imitate your exploits as a way to honor you and do good. According to a new 209 Times report (via ComicBook), a man in California claims to be Bruce Wayne / Batman and claims to have captured a double homicide suspect. Will justice be effective? In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Batman’s charm is undeniable: his dark clothes, brooding character, strong sense of justice, and incredible combat skills have made him the idol of young and old. Whether in animated or live action films, comics, television series or video games, the presence of the Dark Knight is always well received and there are many who dream of looking like him. And you have to think about it objectively, who wouldn’t want to be Bruce Wayne and make a real change in the world?

The 209 Times reports the existence of a man in California calling himself Bruce Wayne or Stockton Batman. Although the identity of the man remains a mystery, the news outlet talks about the report made to the police in the city of Lodi.

He recognized a passerby he was familiar with and approached him. After noticing that he was covered in blood and had cut wounds on his hand and leg, she detained him and immediately called the Lodi police.

Shortly after CBS Sacramento reported that Randall allenbaugh, a 29-year-old man, faces murder charges for being related to the deaths of Skyler McConnell and Chimera Skaggs, teens 16 and 17, respectively, who were stabbed to death last week. The identity of the man claiming to be Batman remains unknown, but at least he had the opportunity to say a few words to the media in 2018, when he turned over another criminal to authorities: “I grew up in Stockton and things weren’t always so bad when was child. I am the real Batman. “

Contrary to what you might think, the citizens of Stockton do not think that the Batman of California is a hopeless nutter. One of the witnesses commented to CBS: “He is doing us a very good service. He’s, you know, catching them when the police aren’t there. ” The anonymous Batman claims to have captured hundreds of criminals during his active service in the region, who will be the next to fall under his power?

In the meantime, we’ll have another DC superhero movie in theaters very soon. The Batman is the next installment and everyone is looking forward to it; Although production was delayed due to the pandemic, we will all witness Bruce Wayne’s next big-screen feat on March 4, 2022. Robert Pattinson takes over the title role and there are many fans who have full confidence in him. Will it deliver us the greatest Batman of all time, or will it at least live up to those who have left an indelible mark on film adaptations? You can read the official synopsis of the film below:

In his second year fighting crime, Batman discovers the corruption in Gotham City that connects with his own family while taking on a serial killer known as the Riddler.

