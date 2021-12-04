The Northern California parents knowingly sent their child with COVID-19 positive and a sibling to school last month in violation of isolation and quarantine rules, which sparked a coronavirus outbreak at an elementary school, authorities said Saturday.

Parents could face a fine or a lesser charge for violating the order of marin county health , according to which people who test positive in the Virus testing must be isolated for at least 10 days.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis told The Associated Press that a decision will be made early next week on whether the family will face a sanction.

“It is a violation of the law that we have implemented,” he said. “Most importantly, it is also a violation of the basic ethic of community responsibility.”

The boy tested positive for the virus during the week of November 8, according to Brett geithman, superintendent of Larkspur-Corte Madera School District. Both boys continued to attend school for the rest of that week and into the following week.

The boy and his brother, who later also tested positive, are elementary school students Neil cummins of the district in Corte Madera, a city in Marin County that is 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

The parents did not notify the school of the positive test nor did they return multiple calls from public health contract trackers, Geithman told the AP.

“Our law enforcement team is evaluating the circumstances and will respond accordingly,” Marin County Public Health said in a statement. “Fortunately, this is the only known occurrence of a household knowingly sending a student with COVID-19 to school.”

Willis said that when the director of the school spoke with the family, “They had mentioned that they were not clear about the protocol” to isolate the child after the positive test.

Willis said that language barriers or economic factors, that is, parents could not take time off from work when children had to isolate themselves at home, they did not seem to be a factor for the family.

He also said it was “pretty simple” for people to know that they shouldn’t send their children to school if they test positive for the virus.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

The Northern California parents knowingly sent their child with COVID-19 positive and a sibling to school last month in violation of isolation and quarantine rules, which sparked a coronavirus outbreak at an elementary school, authorities said Saturday.

Parents could face a fine or a lesser charge for violating the order of marin county health , according to which people who test positive in the Virus testing must be isolated for at least 10 days.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis told The Associated Press that a decision will be made early next week on whether the family will face a sanction.

“It is a violation of the law that we have implemented,” he said. “Most importantly, it is also a violation of the basic ethic of community responsibility.”

The boy tested positive for the virus during the week of November 8, according to Brett geithman, superintendent of Larkspur-Corte Madera School District. Both boys continued to attend school for the rest of that week and into the following week.

The boy and his brother, who later also tested positive, are elementary school students Neil cummins of the district in Corte Madera, a city in Marin County that is 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

The parents did not notify the school of the positive test nor did they return multiple calls from public health contract trackers, Geithman told the AP.

“Our law enforcement team is evaluating the circumstances and will respond accordingly,” Marin County Public Health said in a statement. “Fortunately, this is the only known occurrence of a household knowingly sending a student with COVID-19 to school.”

Willis said that when the director of the school spoke with the family, “They had mentioned that they were not clear about the protocol” to isolate the child after the positive test.

Willis said that language barriers or economic factors, that is, parents could not take time off from work when children had to isolate themselves at home, they did not seem to be a factor for the family.

He also said it was “pretty simple” for people to know that they shouldn’t send their children to school if they test positive for the virus.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE