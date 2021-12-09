

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety is setting up decoy packages to catch thieves.

Photo: Artem Podrez / Pexels

With the increase in theft of packages on the porch, in California the police are trying to catch the crooks this holiday season with decoy packs.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety used social media to warn criminals that placed several decoy packages outside houses in the Santa Clara Valley.

The message is very clear:

“Watch out for the pirates on the porch, you never know what’s inside the package you’re trying to steal! We have several packages of lures on the doorstep all over Sunnyvale. Steal a package and you may end up with more than you wanted. Free trips to jail are offered every day”.

The police strategy comes right in the Christmas season, which is usually when the consumers increase their virtual purchases to take advantage of seasonal offers and purchase gifts for your family and friends.

Fox Business reported that during the holiday season last year, the porch piracy increased 7% and that thefts did not decrease after the holidays, because during the last 12 months, 49 million Americans nationwide had at least one package stolen.

According to the information, the states in which the most robberies were registered were Alaska, followed by Delaware, Nevada and New York.

In contrast, the states that were safest for deliveries were Maine, Wisconsin, Alabama, and Georgia, with the lowest rates of theft.

Some recommendations to prevent your parcel from being taken are:

– Pick up the package as soon as it arrives

– Ask the sender to request a signature for delivery

– Pick up your package at another place

– Coordinate with neighbors to support each other

– Ask that your package be left out of sight

– Support yourself with the use of cameras on the door

