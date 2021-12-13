

Ekaterina Zharkova walked into several TJ Maxx and Nordstrom Rack stores in Costa Mesa.

Photo: Angela Roma / Pexels

A California woman arrested and charged with grand larceny after allegedly stealing more than $ 320,000 from local retail stores.

According to reports, Ekaterina Zharkova entered several TJ Maxx and Nordstrom Rack stores in Costa Mesa between Oct. 7 and Nov. 23, where he filled empty shopping bags with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and left without paying, the Orange County district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Local authorities said the 38-year-old woman was attempting to resell the stolen items through an online luxury consignment store.

The woman stole more than $ 300,000 worth of merchandise. (Photo: Orange County Sheriff’s Department)

Zharkova was arrested on November 23 by the task force of “California Highway Patrol Organized Retail TheftAfter investigators allegedly witnessed his theft. However, she was released on November 25 after posting bail.

Investigators later found more than $ 328,000 worth of stolen merchandise in his car and apartment, leading to a second arrest Sunday.

He is currently in police custody on bail set at $ 320,000, according to online records.

She was then charged with four felonies of grand theft, one felony of receiving stolen property and seven misdemeanors of petty theft, facing up to nine years in prison if convicted.

The merchandise found in the department of Ekaterina Zharkova. (Photo: California Highway Patrol)

“These are not victimless crimes and if you engage in these types of outrageous robbery schemes, we will arrest you, prosecute you and put you behind bars,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. it’s a statement .

“I have assigned some of my most experienced investigators to work with the organized retail theft task force of the California Highway Patrol and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department to help protect Orange County businesses from being victims and protect consumers from higher costs ”, he added.

Earlier this month, California Governor Gavin Newsom spoke out on the recent spike in mass robberies and criticized local officials for being reluctant to prosecute shoplifters, calling it “unacceptable.”

“If people come in, people steal their property, they need to be arrested. The police must arrest them. Prosecutors must prosecute them. Judges must hold people accountable for breaking the law, ”Newsom said.

