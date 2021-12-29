

Hernandez is known for attending Fresno County arts fairs.

Photo: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy

Fresno, California mother has been missing for three weeks, but his absence has been classified by the authorities as “suspicious” and “unusual”.

The woman identified as Missy Hernández, 30, and mother of a 12-year-old girl, was last seen on December 7 in Fresno County, California, where she is known for attending art fairs in that town.

“Missy is a very sociable person who is in public view regularly, so it was considered unusual that she did not respond or was not seen“Said Tony Botti, spokesman for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

It is presumed that Hernández attended a local art fair, as it is common at these events, according to the organizers, who have shared the news of her disappearance on social media, and affirmed that the woman is known for selling event items. related to the pop-up art fair, Fox News reported.

“Being kind is the most beautiful thing in this world,” reads a description on her Instagram account, where she advertises some of her handmade items. “I enjoy making handmade bracelets and wrapping glass stones with wire for all the beautiful souls.“.

The authorities highlighted that Hernández has ties to the city of Los Angeles, where he used to live, and travels frequently between the two cities, he also has family in Texas and is also known as “Missy Pérez.”

Likewise, investigators have tried to be hermetic from any possible person of interest in his disappearance in the ongoing search, Fox News reported.

She was described by police as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown eyes, dark hair and tattoos on her arms and legs; Also, in some photos he appears with dark-rimmed glasses.

“We are desperate for anything anyone can do for us,” his niece, Dolly Ayala, told Fresno’s Fox 26 News last week.

“If you saw her, if you remember what she was wearing or who she was with, a car she got into, or any information that someone could give us at this point, it would be very, very helpful.”

Fresno authorities stated that anyone with important information about Hernández’s whereabouts, You will need to call Detective Gary Haslam at (559) 367-4734. Whistleblowers should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (559) 498-7867, or through www.valleycrimestoppers.org.

