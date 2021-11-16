Since the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard On November 5, the Call of Duty® saga had some hectic but very special days. Proof of this was the tournament King of the Front held in Spain. A stream, organized with the collaboration of Play Station Spain and Footballco, which brought together some notable representatives of their community, including a team of heroic soccer stars and seasoned streamers. Cristiano Piccini, Valencia player; Alejandro Grimaldo, Benfica defender; and Miguel de la Fuente, Alavés forward, exchanged the ball for command to compete in a totally different field.

Christian Piccini, With TheGrefg, Soki, Criper, Ana Marrero and Zogoro, were part of the Steel Sentinels team, which faced the Alpha Barbarians. The latter, commanded by Alexander grimaldor next to Miguel de la Fuente, the well-known streamer Cacho01, Sinapsis, FlexZ and Borraskka.

The Alpha Barbarians team showed their dominance in the first half by showing off their creativity in strategy, such as putting a shield on their back to avoid being shot in the first round with snipers; as well as his ability, with a great performance from the entire team on the second map, being able to save a 1v4 round.

This dominance was equaled by the Steel Sentinels in the second half, who took both maps by storm. They took the third map, Dominion, with an incredible performance that resulted in 83 kills. The tournament could not remain without controversy and on the fourth map an explosion killed three of the Steel Sentinels. As grenades were banned, this led to a review of the clips. In the end, the map was awarded to Sentinels of Steel.

The teams were forced to go to a final tiebreaker round, with what was at stake. An incredible performance by the winning team, who got the flamethrower and won 20 points, allowed him to take the map and the title of King of the Front.

“I loved the tournament!” Grimaldo commented on the experience. “Really enjoyed it; I had a lot of Fun. The tournament was very well organized, and there was a lot of competition between the teams, it was very exciting. I had been wanting to play it like this for a month, playing multiplayer with this intensity has been quite an experience. I’m sure there will be some rivalry with my Benfica teammates … I can think of some names, but obviously I’m not going to say any, “he said.

Cristiano Piccini thinks that Vanguard is an “exceptional game”. “I especially liked the multiplayer, which we had the opportunity to get the most out of in this tournament. The way we played, with restrictions that made it more difficult, it was a very fun challenge. This will make the wait for the new season of Warzone more bearable; If I play it as much as I did during the confinement it’s going to be crazy. Maybe next time we play, I can alone against the streamers. “

After the event, Piccini, Cacho, Grimaldo and Grefg analyze some of the highlights of the tournament. From the most incredible kills to the most amazing comeback.

