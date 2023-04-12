calls for a brake on Artificial Intelligence while developing an AI project on Twitter

we don’t know if Elon Musk he’s playing a game of three-dimensional chess that we don’t get, or if he’s just a bit hypocritical. But the report has emerged that the richest man in the world would be promoting a project based on the use of Artificial Intelligence for Twitter.

This above revelation would sound like the most logical and obvious thing in the world, considering the global furor over the use of these systems.

However, the small great detail is that Elon would have joined Steve Wozniak and a thousand other specialists to request that the world stop developing AI platforms for a period of six months.

The intention of this massive letter is for developers to stop feeding increasingly robust systems, since there are no transparent or universal parameters or regulation measures.

So it would be a real danger for humanity to maintain its growth if there is no common control and observation parameter.

However, in parallel, it seems that Elon Musk also wants to test the possibilities of these systems with his own social network.

Elon Musk would be financing an Artificial Intelligence project to be applied to Twitter

the boys of Business Insider They have been in charge of reporting this leak. Where it is assured that Elon Musk would have bought around 10,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) at an estimated cost of tens of millions of dollars, to start a project related to Artificial Intelligence to be applied to Twitter.

The media report has been generated from the report of two people with knowledge of the matter, so it would be, technically, an internal leak that for the moment could not be confirmed.

In October 2022, Elon Musk ended a legal fight against the social network itself where he ended up being virtually forced to buy the platform for a cost of USD $44 billion. Transaction that has earned him serious losses since then, since his management of the platform has not been the most optimal.

Elon Musk Head of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter, among other companies

It could be that this project related to the use of AI systems is part of its strategy to promote the social network again. For now, everything indicates that this initiative would be in an initial stage.

Although if he spent so many millions of dollars and bought such a volume of GPUs, it is most likely that Musk is not tempting the ground and has already made up his mind to embark on this project.

Musk recently hired Igor Babuschkin and Manuel Kroiss with extensive professional backgrounds at the AI ​​company DeepMind to join his conglomerate.

So this new idea for Twitter is likely to be a big thing, but criticism over Elon Musk’s apparent double standards will not be long in coming.