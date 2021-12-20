12/20/2021 at 5:35 PM CET

David Page

The government Breastfeed for the pace in the development of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan. The economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, has updated in Congress the deployment figures of the European funds and has revealed a notable increase in the amounts allocated and committed in relation to those announced last week.

In the General State Budgets (PGE) for 2021 investments amounting to almost 24.2 billion euros were contemplated in advance, charged to the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism. Calviño has specified this Monday that so far he has already has authorized 78% of the planned funds for this year (about 18,900 million euros) and has 71% already engaged of the investment (almost 17,200 million).

The previous balance was made public by Calviño herself only six days before, last Tuesday at the press conference of the Council of Ministers. The now updated balance increases by 1,200 million the amount of Community funds authorized (from 73% and 17,700 million last week) and in 1,600 million the investments already committed (from 64.5% and 15,600 million six days ago).

“We are close to cruising speed of the deployment of the Recovery Plan & rdquor;Calviño stressed in his appearance in the Congress of Deputies, who took the opportunity to insist that Spain is at the head of all the countries of the European Union in the pace of implementation of the funds.

On the other hand, the economic vice president of the Government has not specified the actual execution data of European funds. And it is that the Executive insists on not specifying how much of that assigned or committed money has effectively reached its final destination. The latest real execution data for European funds published by the General Intervention of the State Administration (IGAE) was the one corresponding to the end of August, and then it was only confirmed that 104 million euros had been spent.

The European Union allocated Spain around 140,000 million euros of European funds between 2021 and 2026, half in non-repayable funds and the other half in loans with advantageous conditions. The strategy activated by the Government was to concentrate the 70,000 million in transfers that will not be returned in the first three years, until 2023. Throughout 2022 a “will be presented.”addendum“to the Plan to design future investments between 2024 and 2026 of the 70,000 million long-term repayable loans.