The First Vice President of the Government, Nadia Calviño, trusts that Brussels will give its approval to the agreement reached for the labor reform with employers and unions because it responds to the imbalances and anomalies that have characterized the Spanish market and the historical recommendations of the EU.

In an interview with RNE, the also Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation highlighted this Friday that the agreement “I would not have to have any kind of difficulty” to pass the Brussels court “because it responds to the provisions of the Recovery Plan, which has had unanimous support from the European institutions.”

He explained that from the beginning of the negotiations the Government has had a “permanent contact” with the EU to keep her informed of how the dialogue was going, since from the outside “they saw structural unemployment and precariousness as problematic.”

The agreement, he said, “responds to what the EU and international institutions have been recommending to us for decades, which is to address those imbalances and anomalies that have characterized the Spanish market, precariousness, temporality”,

So trust not only in the endorsement of Brussels but also in that of all political parties, since this agreement “fits the PP and all the groups” because it is “the reform of all” that “has enormous legitimacy”, although it is necessary to “try to change as little as possible” because “it is a delicate balance “.

Calviño has recognized that severance pay is an issue that “from the beginning has not been on the table” because “it is not one of the factors that we have been dragging in the labor market”, when “structural unemployment is the most important burden in the medium term “.

The vice president has stated that the effects will be “noticed immediately” and he has said that “it is a collective success led by President Sánchez.”

On the other hand, he highlighted that his recent election to chair the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMF), an IMF body, is “very good news for Spain”: “It gives us greater visibility in an international organization and it allows us to continue to play an active role in the international coordination of economic policies in the face of an unprecedented shock. “

Díaz: it’s a structural change

For her part, the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has ensured that the labor reform “It implies a structural change in the labor relations model”, and has ruled out that it is “less ambitious” than it would have liked.

In an interview on Cadena SER, Díaz has valued the agreement reached and has emphasized both the role of CEOE and the union centrals, since “all social agents have given the best of our history and now they do it again.”

He has also referred to the controversy over the use of the word “repeal”, and has clarified that “technically it could not be repealed, that is, I cannot issue a rule saying I repeal this decree, because it would leave the workers without a legal cushion, but politically yes you can and it is done in a part, the one stipulated in the Government agreement “.

The agreement closed yesterday modifies key aspects of labor regulation, such as hiring or the prevalence of agreements, which will allow compliance with one of the commitments set with Brussels before the end of the year.