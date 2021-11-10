11/09/2021

Although the European Commission lowers its new growth forecast for Spain this Thursday, the Government of Pedro Sánchez will comply with the reduction targets deficit and the debt. This is what the vice president and economy minister, Nadia Calviño, maintains, who has been convinced that although Brussels reflects a more adverse macroeconomic scenario than expected three months ago, “the better performance of tax revenues & rdquor; and the “prudent & rdquor; with which they have prepared the budgets will allow the government to meet fiscal targets in both 2021 and 2022.

“We have adopted a prudent attitude when preparing the general state budgets for 2021 and 2022 in such a way that the better performance of tax revenues allows us even in a not so positive macroeconomic scenario to be in line to meet the objective of reducing the public deficit and public debt Since 2021 and, of course, also in 2022 & rdquor ;, Calviño has said, questioned about the impact of an eventual reduction of the Brussels numbers on the autumn forecast that will present this Thursday.

The vice president, who participated in the meeting of ministers of economy and finance of the EU (Ecofin), has explained that in recent months there have been upward and downward revisions that should not surprise anyone because “we are in a moment of relative uncertainty & rdquor; and because “some changes have been brought about by the pandemic that are probably having an impact on how the different economic indicators are evolving & rdquor ;.

Prudent approach

Hence the prudent approach in preparing the new accounts. “Our line of action has been very clear: prudence when preparing the general state budgets for 2021, also for 2022. And having all the possible indicators available to be able to take the pulse of the economic situation well on a daily basis. This prudence is what allows us to be in line to meet our objectives of reducing the deficit and debt over GDP in 2021, even in a macroeconomic scenario that may be more adverse, “he reiterated after an Ecofin in which they have found the strong recovery underway in the EU and the need to maintain vigilance against the rising inflation.

A temporary rebound that generates “concern & rdquor; and that, as Calviño has warned, we must follow very closely. “We have to continue to prevent a transformation from taking place that could have a more structural impact,” said Calviño. The meeting has also allowed the Twenty-seven to keep a first debate on the revision of fiscal rules. Brussels will present proposals in the coming months and, according to the vice president, there is “a constructive attitude” on the part of all member states regarding the need to learn the lessons of recent years and to provide themselves with a framework that allows them to boost growth after the pandemic and that establish a path to reduce public debt ratios without jeopardizing the recovery.

Escrivá’s proposals

What Calviño did not want to value is the pension reform of the inclusion minister, José Luis Escrivá, who proposes raising the prices of companies and workers by 0.6% for ten years to create a cushion. “It is about an ongoing debate and dialogue at the social dialogue tables. Minister Escrivá has been working for a long time in a constructive environment with the social agents. The objective is clear. Not only guaranteeing decent pensions now but also in 20 and 40 years. As a responsible government, we believe that it is time to strengthen our public pension system, which is the jewel in the crown of our welfare state, and we are going to let the social agents work in this dialogue process that I hope will reach an agreement & rdquor ;, ha The vice president said that she has refused to assess whether the idea on the table sounds good to her. “I prefer not to pronounce on proposals that are being debated and negotiated by social agents & rdquor ;, he insisted.