The First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, has rejected this Thursday “personalities” in the negotiation of the labour reform and has insisted that the “framework” and “roadmap” of the new regulation is agreed with the social agents, in addition to insisting that an agreement is not proposed without the employers.

“It is one of the structural reforms that we must tackle. It is a very important issue for families and young people, and I believe that there is no room for personalities not even those kinds of considerations that the media sometimes occupy, “said the economic vice president in an interview on Onda Cero, asked about the differences between her department and the one headed by the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz.

In this sense, Calviño explained that a “process and method” has already been agreed and he has asked to “concentrate” on “reestablishing the consensus that was broken” in previous labor reforms. “The personalities are too many,” he reiterated, while emphasizing that the “substance of the reform” includes the “investiture commitment” of President Pedro Sánchez and component 23 that Spain sent Brussels, which highlights the arrival to an agreement through social dialogue.

Regarding the agreement reached by the PSOE and United We Can on the coordination of the labor reform, the first vice president has assured that it is necessary “to coordinate the action of the Government”, with “a single voice” and that it helps “to find consensus among the social agents, which has to be the priority objective in the coming weeks”. “We all have to be well aligned and I find it normal that we have coordination meetings,” he added.

According to Calviño, the reform is now entering “the decisive phase” of the negotiation, “with crucial weeks”, in which it will be necessary to ensure that “everything is on track.” “We have a good basis for the reform to be the best possible, balanced and effective“, has said.

In this context, the number two of the Executive has assured that he expects the social agents to act with the same “responsibility” with which other recent agreements were reached. “I do not consider that (the businessmen) are not in that agreement,” said Calviño, who expects a labor framework “that eradicate the precariousness, restore the balances“In collective bargaining, offer” better competitiveness to companies “and also create” quality employment “.

Thus, the vice president has stressed that in recent days, when the differences between the coalition partners were aired, “nothing of substance” of the content of the reform has been discussed, because the “frame is clear” and the roadmap agreed with the social agents.