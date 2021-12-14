12/14/2021 at 3:43 PM CET

David Page

The economic vice president of the Government, Nadia calviño, has made the first balance of deployment of the European funds contemplated that are articulated through the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR). In the press conference after the Council of Ministers, Calviño stressed that Spain is at the head of the European Union in the deployment of funds – a leadership confirmed by the European Commission itself – but did so without specifying the actual execution data of those funds.

In the General State Budgets (PGE) for 2021 investments amounting to almost 24,200 million euros were contemplated in advance, charged to the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism. Calviño specified that until now hee has authorized 73% of the funds planned for this year (about 17.7 billion) and 64.5% have committed of the investment (about 15,600 million), but the vice president did not update the evolution of the real execution – the money that has actually reached its destination – of these funds.

Among those about 15,600 million committed include the 11,000 million distributed among the autonomous communities, which does not mean that they have been executed effectively. The last data on the actual execution of European funds published by the General State Administration (IGAE) was the one corresponding to the end of August, and then it was only confirmed that they had been spent 104 million euros.

“The degree of execution varies every day, as the processes are completed. The important thing is the 65% committed, which has already been awarded, transferred – which implies that the execution is already underway,” stated Calviño. “The Recovery Plan contemplates the period 2021-2026, it is not about executing everything in one month. We are accelerating the deployment.” The vice president stressed that Spain has managed to significantly accelerate the deployment in the second half of the year and that the country will reach “cruising speed” in the execution in 2022.