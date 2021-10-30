10/30/2021

The Ministry of the Economy has set itself the objective of a social agreement for the labor reform within the month of November, according to sources from the department headed by the first vice president, Nadia Calviño. If this calendar is met, the agreement could be embodied in a decree law that the Government would approve already in December to submit it later to the approval of the Congress of Deputies, according to these same sources. The commitment with the European Union to obtain European funds is that the labor reform is approved by Parliament before December 31st.

In Rome, where Calviño accompanies President Pedro Sánchez at the G-20 leaders’ summit, the vice president was not so explicit in the press conference on the November time reference for labor reform. Nor do I speak of decree law. “I want to do it as soon as possible,” he said, referring to reaching an agreement with the social agents for the labor reform and spoke of “the next few weeks.” After the controversy with the third vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, about who should coordinate the dialogue with employers and unions for the labor reform, Calviño emphasized the need for “a more intense coordination process in the final phase” of the negotiation .

Four points on Tuesday’s agenda

To do this, at the meeting scheduled for Tuesday between President Sánchez and the two vice presidents, It is intended to advance in the final design of the position of the government on four of the points that are discussed with the social agents, as Calviño stressed. Thus, the agenda for this meeting on Tuesday will address the simplification of contracts and the reduction of temporary employment; as well as an “adequate regulation” of labor relations in subcontractors; thirdly, Calviño spoke of a “rebalancing of the parties” in collective bargaining, where issues related to the ultra-activity of the agreements could be addressed; and, fourthly, the new ertes as “an alternative mechanism to the intense destruction of employment for subsequent crises,” said the vice president.

In her meeting with the media, the Minister of Economy was also asked about the audiovisual bill, which the Government has committed to agreeing with ERC to achieve the support of the Catalan group for the State Budget project for 2022. The The audiovisual bill is the responsibility of the Ministry of the Economy and when asked if mandatory production quotas in Catalan will be established for audiovisual platforms, CAlviño responded that “we must work with different instruments to achieve the double objective” of favoring investment in the sector.r (dominated by multinationals) and the protection of co-official languages.

Vaccines

In her meeting with the media, Vice President Calviño explained the general lines of President Sánchez’s intervention in the first plenary meeting of the G-20 summit on the economy and global health. In it, Sánchez announced that in the first quarter of 2022 Spain will have reached 50 million vaccines donated to disadvantaged countries; “Each Spaniard will donate more than one vaccine to the most vulnerable,” Calviño stressed.