10/30/2021 at 4:33 PM CEST

Marisol Hernandez

The Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, and the Secretary of State for Employment, Joaquín Pérez, as interlocutor with the Second Vice President Yolanda Díaz, closed the agreement of government on the negotiation of the labour reform throughout the night and in the morning of this Wednesday. After two failed meetings between the PSOE and United We Can, the first on Monday afternoon, the second on Tuesday morning, Presidency directly assumed the talks, whose protagonist was the Secretary of State, because Díaz was traveling in Rome, as confirmed by sources from the two parties of the coalition Executive and collected by El Periódico de España.

In the first attempt, with the convocation on Monday at 7:30 p.m. of the monitoring table of the coalition agreement in Congress, there was no progress. Unidos Podemos had demanded this meeting after the first vice president, Nadia Calviño, in an email sent to other ministries, evidenced her willingness to take over the coordination of the labor reform.

The second attempt was Tuesday morning. Before the Council of Ministers, they met in the office of Bolaños, Díaz, María Jesús Montero, Ione Belarra and Irene Montero. There was no progress on that date either. But there it was crystal clear that even the approach of these contacts was different. The interest of the socialist party was to integrate Calviño and the Ministries of Finance, Education and Social Security in the final section of the labor reform negotiation. The one of United We Can was to transfer that the discrepancies within the coalition were about its scope. This is the debate they want to promote.

This morning meeting was followed by the Council of Ministers where, according to knowledgeable sources, there was no reference to the differences over the new labor legislation. Díaz went to Rome but making his position clear that an internal discussion on the matter was necessary. In statements from there, he assured that he had called for “a debate within the Government to define the content of the reform.” The vice president came to consider returning before her trip to the Italian capital to hold a summit with Calviño. But the position of the Socialists was inflexible. First the pact on coordination within the Executive.

Calls and papers

The differences of opinion put the matter in the hands of Bolaños and Pérez and an intense exchange of calls and papers began. The minister discussed with the secretary of state everything that could be described as technical part. But at the same time he kept in contact with Ione Belarra and Irene Montero so as not to neglect the functioning of the coalition government. The political part.

One night and one morning later the government announced the agreement. A general director of the Economy and another of Social Security join the negotiations with the employers and the unions. Until now there was only Employment. Representatives from other ministries may join in depending on the issues to be discussed.

And next Tuesday a meeting has been called, which will be chaired by the Chief Executive, Pedro Sánchez, which will be attended by the first vice president, Nadia Calviño, the second, Yolanda Díaz, the Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, and the Finance Minister. , María Jesús Montero, and that of Education, Pilar Alegría. The secretaries of state in all these areas are responsible for their preparation. This quote is the key to the internal agreement. The socialist bloc argues that its demands have gone ahead. First the coordination of the Government, the involvement of Calviño and his ministers in the labor reform, and then it will be seen if there are nuances in the content. United We can see it just the opposite. They defend that they have gotten away with provoking a meeting to discuss the content.

Many factors have operated in this crisis and it is difficult to explain its outbreak with a single motivation. The ‘purple’ part holds that there is a change in the position of the PSOE about reform. They explain that an internal agreement was already reached before the Executive sent to Brussels the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan of the Spanish economy, required by the EU to access 140,000 million euros of European funds between 2021 and 2026. The fundamental commitments are labor reform and pensions. To agree on it, a summit between Sánchez and Díaz was necessary.

Socialist sources, on the other hand, they deny that there are differences on the new labor legislation and they embed it all in a problem of “coordination” and “methodology”. But the PSOE does not hide the discomfort over the constant attribution that United We can make of the government’s social decisions. “They strain to tell later that things happen thanks to them.”

Disagreements

The existence of continuous friction within the Executive and its struggle to present the achievements to its electorate is undeniable. Moncloa’s polls point to a great demobilization of the left and a great mobilization of the right that the two legs of the Government are trying to correct. Sánchez himself announced to the new Executive of the PSOE, before this new crisis exploded, his wish that heSocialists will be involved in the resolution of the labor reform.

But it cannot be forgotten that this matter is a nuclear issue for Spain committed to Brussels, and what has happened is that the socialist bloc has not wanted it to be out of their control. For a fundamental reason, according to the sources consulted. Because Diaz’s participation did not guarantee an agreement with the CEOE. And Brussels demands a reform agreed with employers and unions that lasts over time. In the environment of the second vice president, it was not taken for granted that the employers would be reached until the end and there was also the precedent of the rise in the Interprofessional Minimum Wage, from which the CEOE dropped.

With the internal agreement Sánchez achieves that Calviño can influence the negotiation. She, moreover, who was the Commission’s Director General for Budgets, knows perfectly well what Brussels expects or not and is her interlocutor on the Recovery Plan. But Díaz achieves a victory that is also very relevant. He manages to convey that the PSOE is resisting a reform that is more beneficial for workers just when it intends to lead an electoral platform to the left of the socialists and fight for the socialist vote.