Updated on Saturday, 30 October 2021 – 16:13

The first vice president trusts an internal agreement in this “decisive phase” and “maximum consensus” with the social agents

The First Vice President, Nadia Calvio

The first vice president of the Government, Nadia Calvio, has described discrepancies with the second vice president, Yolanda Daz, in four key chapters of the labor reform. They are all crucial, which shows that the government’s position to reactivate the negotiation of the social agents is still under wraps. “The simplification of contracts and reduction of the temporality that is excessive; secondly, an adequate regulation of subcontractors, a rebalancing of the parties in collective bargaining and a stability mechanism inspired by the positive example we have had with the ERTE. “” These are the issues that have been worked on and in which we will have to reach an agreement in the coming weeks, “Calvio has launched.”Meetings with the Prime Minister are normal to see how we guide this negotiation with a view to having a good agreement as soon as possible, “said the first vice president. Ministry sources have indicated that there is still no agreement on an issue as sensitive for the unions as is the exclusive nature of the agreements and that Calvio includes on the front of how to rebalance collective bargaining.

Although they are all the key issues of the reform, Calvio has relativized the internal division, although he has vindicated the need to “speak with one voice.”

Insofar as it is necessary for the agreement to later include business organizations and not only unions, Calvio has stressed the importance of achieving “an effective and long-lasting labor reform”, with which he has defended that it be adopted “with the maximum consensus”. Sources from his Ministry have stressed that an agreement should be produced within the Government in November to be able to present the reform via decree to comply with the commitment with the European Commission that is published in the BOE before the end of the year.

The vice president has expressed herself this way in statements to the media in Rome on the sidelines of the G20 meeting she is attending with the President of the Government. Calvio has admitted that “there is great awareness in the leaders of downside risks”, but he has refused to announce changes in the macroeconomic framework on which the Budgets for 2022 project is based. In any case, he has affirmed that although If it fulfills its forecast that the Spanish economy will grow 6.5% this year, the indicator that it considers most important for public accounts, which is the reduction of the deficit, will be fulfilled. “We see a very fast recovery in tax revenue. This means that even in a macroeconomic scenario that may be less positive, the deficit reduction objectives are met. already in 2021 and also the fiscal targets for 2022 “, he affirmed.

On the other hand, Calvio has not guaranteed that there will be quotas for Catalan in the audiovisual industry as Esquerra claims. It has limited itself to ensuring that it will work “towards the double objective” of strengthening the Spanish industry “and at the same time promoting the protection of co-official languages ​​is part of our wealth”.

Regarding the G20 meeting, the vice president hopes that the commitment of “a minimum imposition of companies” and as a second pillar “a new imposition of large digital platforms” will go ahead.

