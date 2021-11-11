Updated Thursday, 11 November 2021 – 12:28

The vice-president assures that the extension of the period of calculation of the pensions “is agreed within the Government”

The Prime Vice-President and Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia CalvioZIPIEFEPensions The Government agrees in writing with the EU to “extend” the number of years to calculate pensions and uncover contributions

The First Vice President of the Government, Nadia calvio, has assured that the extension of the number of years for the calculation of pensions signed with the European Commission, “does not necessarily lead to a reduction in pensions.” He has pointed out that “on the contrary” can benefit those who have lost wages for changes throughout their professional careers. In statements to TVE, Calvio has confirmed that this part of the pension reform will be addressed in 2022 “in dialogue with the social agents” and has declined to give a figure and if it will be extended from the current 25 years of contribution to the 35 years .

She has answered this way when asked about the so-called Operational Agreement, the contract to receive European funds that includes this extension of the period of years to calculate future pensions.

The vice-president has indicated that what is signed in this Operational Agreement does not imply a change with what is already foreseen in the plan sent to Brussels and that it is not something that the European Commission requires, but rather “the Toledo Pact asks for it “. According to Calvio, “the objective is to improve the justice of the system so that it better reflects the new realities.”

The Podemos ministers have maintained up to now that the extension of the calculation period supposes “a cut” of pensions, but Calvio has assured that this reform committed to Brussels is part of the plan “agreed within the Government.” The theory so far is that extending the years to calculate pensions cuts out how many in the future.

Also the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Jos Luis Escriv, has relativized the impact of this measure and has described it as a “summer snake”. “I do not understand the controversy. To me it looks like a summer snake that started a year ago Pablo Iglesias and that it is coming out from time to time, “the minister pointed out. He has denied that the measure is” to reduce spending on pensions. “” It has nothing to do with sustainability, but with the equity of the system. “

He has even pointed out, despite the fact that the signed agreement does not say so, that it may not be extended to all workers: “In some cases, it will be necessary to consider extending the calculation period.” In line with Calvio, he has affirmed that professional careers are now more volatile and that it can benefit those who have lost wages in recent years. “We estimate that for 30% of workers their last years are not the best”, has indicated the minister, who has added that the current system is designed for “linear careers”, where theoretically one is improving their contributions according to their birthday.

The document signed with Brussels provides that this measure will be approved at the end of 2022 and the European Commission stresses that the pension reform must prove that it makes the system sustainable over time with the necessary adjustments.

On the other hand, Calvio has relativized the sharp reduction in the forecasts for the Spanish economy approved by the European Commission, because “it is particularly difficult” to make estimates in this crisis. What he considers important is that even with this reduction, the deficit path foreseen in the Budget bill can be met.

The first vice president has confirmed that the Government will also launch the future implementation of “pay per use” on the roads, but without specifying a timetable.

UGT: do not increase the period

The secretary general of the UGT, Pepe Álvarez, assured, in statements to Antena 3, that the period used to calculate the pension will not be increased, despite the fact that the Government and the European Commission plan to extend it.

In this sense, the union leader explained that he did not know “anything” about the agreement and that the document “is not so specific to establish that this is so.”

On the other hand, Álvarez pointed out that “the commitment with Europe is to rebalance the pension system” and that “this obeys a recommendation of the Toledo Pact that is not so much to extend the years”, but rather to give the option of “choosing the 25 years “of the professional career that are most suitable for the pension, according to Servimedia.

