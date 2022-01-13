Updated on Thursday, 13 January 2022 – 14:33

The vice president has also shown her confidence that Congress will approve the labor reform in February “without any change”

The Vice President of the Government, Nadia Calvio.

Attracting foreign investors is as important as protecting Spanish companies in strategic sectors, hence the Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia calvio, has defended this Thursday the ‘antiopa law’ that the Government approved in the first months of the pandemic to shield the country’s companies from international interests.

“I do not believe that it generates uncertainty or legal doubts. It is a legal and transparent process to protect strategic sectors in Spain”, has responded to the questions of a part of the investors who have gathered on the last day of the Spain Investors Day held since yesterday in Madrid. “Other countries have also established processes to protect strategic sectors […] We have been able to have good negotiations in those operations that have been more sensitive, “he added.

Calvio has avoided responding directly to the withdrawal of the rule just a few hours after the president of the CNMV, Rodrigo Buenaventura, suggested last night in the same forum the end of the application of the law. “I am aware that in this area many interests have to be weighed and that it corresponds to the Government to ensure the general interests. But from the point of view of the stock market and the interests of shareholders and investors, international openness is a value For this reason, it will be positive that the normalization of market parameters allows a normalization of the control regime of foreign investments over Spanish listed companies, “said the top leader of the market supervisor in Spain.

The so-called ‘antiopa shield’ was released during the first week of the State of Alarm, in March 2020, coinciding with the collapse of the value of listed companies due to the sharp falls in equity markets. Since then, the Government must authorize foreign investments in listed strategic companies in which it is intended to exceed 10% of the capital, as well as in unlisted companies in which the investment exceeds 500 million euros.

Labour reform

After a first period of application, the Executive decided to extend it until 2023 and this Thursday, Calvio has defended it before an audience that has also questioned him about the future of the Spanish economy or the recent changes in the labor reform.

“It is a key reform and especially valuable,” he said, highlighting the consensus achieved by unions and employers. “I really hope that the law is supported and approved by Parliament without any change, because all the words and commas are the result of long negotiations and represent a delicate balance that must be respected in the legislative process, “he assured.

During her speech, the economic vice president has made an effort to convince foreign investors of the Government’s plans for the recovery of the Spanish economy, highlighting the approval of the start-up law or the tax collection achieved in the last year. However, investors have expressed their doubts about the projections for next year and about the impact of energy prices on the Executive’s strategy. “It is one of our main concerns and one of the keys to stability for our 2022 forecasts,” Calvio responded.

