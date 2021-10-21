Confederal Congress of CCOO

CSAR URRUTIA

MADRID

Updated Thursday, October 21, 2021 – 18:09

The 12th Confederal Congress of CCOO will agree this afternoon with all certainty to re-elect Unai Sordo as its general secretary. The representative of the Government in the act, Nadia Calvio, has called for a labor reform that is approved by the employers.

The Secretary General of CCOO, Unai Sordo, this morning at the 12th Confederal Congress of CCOO in Madrid.

The CCOO union has begun today the celebration of three days of confederal congress to elect its general secretary and to mark the strategic lines of what its activity will be in the coming years. No one doubts that Unai Sordo, Secretary General, to be reelected tonight. Not even the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, that this morning he sent a greeting message to the union congress including congratulations to Sordo.

The leader of the largest union in Spain by number of members was accompanied this morning by personalities from the world of work, both in the academic, institutional and political fields. The second vice president, Yolanda Daz, did not attend, who throughout his two years in office has had one of his most faithful allies in Sordo. Yes it has instead Nadia Calvio, with whom both the CCOO and UGT leaders, Pepe Álvarez, maintain frontal differences around the labor and pension reforms or the increase in the Interprofessional Minimum Wage.

Calvio has been careful in his speech. He has underlined the role of those present in the congress in cushioning the effects of the crisis and has endorsed the strengths of the unions around a fair recovery, the demand for young people to have access to housing, as well as the need for strong public health and education.

Nor has seconded, yes, the message of repeal of the labor reform by which both Pedro Snchez and Yolanda Daz competed last week. Instead, he has called for accountability to agree to a reform package to Europeanize the labor market, achieve higher wages and quality jobs. “We have to achieve a balanced package for reform before the end of the year,” he reminded them.

Although the negotiations are directed by Daz from the Ministry of Labor, Calvio has marked his ground in the struggle he maintains within the Government to retain all the attributions that are supposed to be responsible for Economic Affairs, including labor. “We will bet on social dialogue and measures that have broad support as a guarantee of standards that last over time “, has warned.

The warning is a reminder of what the European Union demands: a new labor framework agreed between unions and companies as a guarantee of stability. CCOO and UGT point out that the labor reform that today is the axis of the Labor regulation that was agreed in 2012 between Government and employers without their validation and that, therefore, now it should not be established as a necessary condition that the agreement be tripartite, granting the employer “right of veto”.

The negotiations have been underway for several weeks without great progress, as the CCOO itself acknowledged yesterday. In general terms, hI agree to reduce the temporality but the differences in the ways to do it are more than substantial, for example in the abolition of work contracts. As background movement is the union push to regain bargaining power in companies through collective agreements or the return to the pre-eminence of sectoral agreements over business agreements.

Sordo recalled that, before the pandemic, negotiations on labor reform were in a “very advanced” state, especially with regard to collective bargaining. However, with the coronavirus “circumstances have changed” and also the times, with December as the deadline to present it to Brussels, which implies that the dialogue between the parties must conclude earlier.

“The Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE) does not agree with the orientation of what we have discussed at the table. Now we must talk about hiring, firing and internal flexibility. When we have closed this negotiation, we have to see if there are possibilities of reaching a tripartite agreement or not “, the CCOO leader explained.

Negotiations for the reform should be ready for next November 15 if you want to have guarantees that the parliamentary process allows the approval of the rule before next January 1, as required by Brussels. The pension reform, which the government negotiates with unions and employers, follows the same path. Although the three parties have known the commitment and the deadlines for months, they will rush the time until the last minute. The negotiation strategy followed by the parties in the social dialogue has made it impossible for them to be able to achieve it sooner.

On the way to January 1 they should also try a new increase in the Interprofessional Minimum Wage (SMI), Daz’s workhorse and it is chosen by the unions so that, in the absence of collective bargaining, wages rise in the companies. Calvio, who has come to despair of the unions to the point that Sordo and Álvarez have demonstrated at the door of his ministry, has extended his hand, reminding them of what they have achieved so far. “The SMI has risen 30% to 965 euros since we came to the Government. The objective is to continue in this line but we must remember that it is already at 1,125 euros in 12 payments, we must not underestimate what has been done so far.”

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more