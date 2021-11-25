CSAR URRUTIA

MADRID

Updated Thursday, 25 November 2021 – 01:56

The irruption of Economic Affairs in the negotiation for the labor reform is taking time to give results. Vice President Nadia Calvio puts pressure on businessmen, who after their clash with Escriv respond that they will not accept “trgalas.”

The Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calvio in the Congress of Deputies yesterday. . / Marshal MARISCALEFE

The government’s dialogue with employers and unions to agree on the labor reform is not moving forward. Twenty days after the Vice President for Economic Affairs, Nadia calvio, will take the reins of the negotiations forcing Yolanda daz, responsible for Labor, to see their initiatives protected, the agreement that must become law next January 1 stagnates ..

The lack of progress for the agreement generates more and more tension between the Government and businessmen, a situation that replicates the one that already exists in the negotiations to agree on structural reforms on the pension system, where the minister Jos Luis Escriv It has already shelved the first part of the process with a warning: for the 2022 reforms limit the discussion process with social agents, “who tend to run out of deadlines.”

Yesterday, the notice came from Calvio, who yesterday warned that the approval of the labor reform proposal by employers “is not a condition in itself” for the arrival of European funds. Although later he added that he works with “determination” to ensure that the labor reform has the endorsement of unions and employers, Cepyme and ATA, two of the main employers’ associations included in CEOE they retorted wryly the clarification would allow them to “sleep more peacefully.”

The exchange of statements occurred while the Government, unions and companies met to negotiate an agreement on the necessary reforms in the labor framework, a meeting that ended “no progress”, as agreed in pointing out unions and employers. The Government’s call focused on the issues to be discussed in the training contracts and received in response the request to write a new proposal to be analyzed next week.

The delay in the initial agenda for the approval of these changes was noticed by the UGT and is already considerable. From November 15 as the date to agree and process the reform, it has been passed to no significant progress at the gates of December. What happened yesterday with the training contracts runs parallel to the formulas proposed to reduce temporary hiring, the main objective of the negotiations.

Last week the Government withdrew the proposal to limit the number of workers with temporary contracts to 15% of the workforce and offered, with the approval of Calvio, a table of limitations depending on the size of the company. According to the document with the proposal, companies with less than five workers could hire one as temporary; two if they have between 6 and 10 workers … and in the case of companies with more than 500 workers, 4% of the workforce.

“No, we have not advanced at all”, they admit business sources, who consider that the proposal reduces flexibility to the management of the businesses. “If the internal flexibility in the company is minimal, the adjustments will continue to occur externally and not due to a reorganization of work, which is where we must go; if we give the company security in that, we will not look for other ways of flexibility as it can. be temporality “.

Although Antonio GaramendiCEOE president, has repeated on several occasions that they are different areas, that the first part of the pension reform has concluded with an increase in contributions without an alternative has a lot to do with the malaise in the negotiation of the labor reform. Entrepreneurs have come away with more than a bad taste in their mouths from their conversations with Escriv. The head of Social Security plans on November 3 a rise in contributions of 0.6% for a decade to finance the pension reserve fund. Twelve days later, the employers refused to sign an agreement that Escriv did not move, assuring that it did not receive any proposal from the employers.

The Government has resolved with the same considerations the procedures in Congress in order to fulfill its objective, but the employers have taken note for 2022, when it is time to negotiate a second round of reforms that include the stoppage of contributions, for example. Gerardo Cuerva, president of Cepyme, acknowledged yesterday that the relationship with Social Security is complicated “because the negotiations are” a la trgala. “

Both Cuerva and Lorenzo Amor, president of the Association of Self-Employed Workers (ATA), emphasized that the increase in contributions reveals that the Government’s approach is “flee much more” to those who are “inside the system”, rather than attacking, alternative ways of raising the income of the system, such as the emergence of the underground economy.

Amor assured that currently there is a situation of “tremendous fiscal pressure”, which is joining a series of components such as the increase in electricity or fuel and components, “which make it impossible to tighten more because there is no more” . In your opinion you are opting for “a kick forward and greater pressure raising prices” and there is another area at the labor reform table that raises “greater rigidities in the labor market and tripping over hiring,” he warned at the end of a ceremony to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Navarra Business Confederation (CEN), in Pamplona.

