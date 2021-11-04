CSAR URRUTIA

MADRID

Updated Thursday, 4 November 2021 – 14:04

Vice President Nadia Calvio has already begun to impose her hierarchy in the negotiation for labor reform. The Government has withdrawn Daz’s proposal to set a maximum of 15% of temporary contracts in the workforce of companies

The first vice president, Nadia Calvio, today during the meeting she has held with local businessmen in Cordoba.

The Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calvio, announced today that the Government will reformulate the latest draft transferred to the social agents by the Ministry of Labor led by Yolanda Daz to agree on a new labor framework.

In a crisis that, from the outside, is measured by who imposes his speech, Calvio has riveted all the terms that opened the hostilities within the Government two weeks ago in the re-election of Unai Sordo as secretary general of the CCOO. “We are heading into the decisive phase of the negotiation rowing in the same direction to have a new labor framework before the end of 2021. All issues are being negotiated: there will be a new proposal to incorporate the positions of the different conversations that are taking place “the vice president indicated during her attendance this morning at a business meeting in Cordoba.

Although in principle the changes were going to be only methodological, they already affect the contents that Work had left reflected in its last draft of October 14, which is the same that was transferred yesterday to the social agents at the meeting to discuss the mechanisms for tackling the excessive temporality in hiring. The first Labor proposals to be annulled have been precisely these. If on October 14 the Secretary of State Joaqun Prez Rey proposed setting a limit of 15% of temporary contracts in the templates and did not communicate any news to the union and employer representatives, hours later the amendment arrived. After the coordination meeting between Labor, Economic Affairs and Social Security for the labor reform, the Government has deleted from its proposal the fixed limit of 15% on temporary hiring, as reported by El Pas. Criticisms of this maximum had been especially harsh from the employers, considering it to be of no practical application, something that Sordo agreed yesterday when he indicated that it cannot be applied in small companies and in all sectors.

For the moment, the social agents have not received any formal proposal from the Government to replace the previous draft of Work. In any case, among employers, the fact that the reduction of temporary employment focuses on the private sector is a sensitive issue. “It is a problem and we are willing to reduce it, but when it comes to temporality in Spain, it is due to the sum of the private sector and the public sector, and the latter is by far the one that takes advantage of the situation the most. If you want to reduce the temporality, do your homework first in the Administration“, they explain in business areas.

The irruption of Economic Affairs in the negotiations is going to print a different dynamic to the negotiations that until now Labor has conducted exclusively. From putting the repeal ahead, we have moved to modernization and, in this sense, more sectoral solutions are being sought to the major issues to be discussed such as temporality, the prevalence of collective agreements or ultra-activity. Calvio has assured that these changes will continue and has indicated thatl Government prepares the contributions to be made for the next meetings so that in the course of November an agreement can be reached before the end of November and a new legal framework before the end of the year. Instead of looking to restore the conditions prior to 2012, Economic Affairs assures that it will be “a labor reform that looks to the future to create quality employment, reduce temporary employment and precariousness and promote a rebalancing of collective bargaining.”

.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more